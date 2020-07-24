Rothman Orthopaedic Institute's Opioid Foundation Prepares to Host Fundraising and Virtual Events to Combat Opioid Abuse

PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, an internationally recognized orthopaedic practice, has recently launched their distinct, non-profit organization titled Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Foundation for Opioid Research & Education. The primary mission of the organization is to fund and advance research and education in order to find plausible solutions to the opioid epidemic.

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Foundation for Opioid Research & Education plans to raise awareness among the medical communities of the risks and benefits of safe opioid use. The non-profit will provide resources to educate patients, physicians, and legislators regarding safe opioid use and other alternatives to pain management.

The foundation will be launching a Facebook Live event at 7:00PM on July 28th, 2020 in order to interview the foundation's president, Dr. Asif Ilyas along with Kelly Doyle , CEO of Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital. The foundation's president Dr. Ilyas is an award-winning hand and trauma surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute. During his tenure as President of the Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Society, Dr. Ilyas, led a state-wide movement using evidence-based medicine to review management policies and strategies to find alternatives to opioid use. Doyle has been working in health care for 24 years and recently earned an Executive Masters in Healthcare Leadership from Brown University. She was also recognized as one of Philadelphia Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs in 2015.

During the upcoming event both Ilyas and Doyle will discuss the foundation and take questions from the public about its goals and objectives.

To participate in the event and submit questions join us on Facebook Live July 28th at 7:00 PM.

For more information with how to get involved or to donate, please visit http://rothmanopioid.org/ .

Contact: Samantha Whetstone

Phone: 215-512-5526

Email: [email protected]

