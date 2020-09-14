Rothman Orthopaedic Institute's Opioid Foundation Prepares to Host Virtual Interview Regarding Cannabis Treatments for Pain Management

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, an internationally recognized orthopaedic practice, had recently launched a non-profit foundation titled Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Foundation for Opioid Research & Education. The mission of the organization is to dedicate to funding and advancing research and education aimed at finding solutions to the opioid epidemic.

As discussed at our previous virtual interview in August, the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Foundation for Opioid Research & Education plans to raise awareness among the medical communities of the risks and benefits of safe opioid use. The non-profit will provide resources to educate patients, physicians, and legislators regarding safe opioid use and other alternatives to pain management.

The foundation will be holding another virtual interview on Facebook Live at 7:00PM on September 17, 2020 to discuss possible cannabis treatments for pain management. For this virtual event, Dr. Asif Ilyas , the foundation's president, and Dr. Ari C. Greis , a board member for the foundation, will be holding an informational discussion regarding cannabis research that could be a plausible alternative to opioid treatments. Dr. Asif Ilyas is an award-winning hand and trauma surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute. He has long championed innovative pain management strategies to minimize patient opioid consumption and abuse. Dr. Ari C. Greis is a board-certified physician who specializes in the non-operative treatment of spinal and musculoskeletal disorders. He is the director of the Medical Cannabis Department at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and is a Senior Fellow in the Institute of Emerging Health Professions and the Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp.

To attend the event and submit questions, join us on Facebook Live September 17th at 7:00 PM. For more information with how to get involved or to donate, please visit http://rothmanopioid.org/ .

Contact: Samantha Whetstone

Phone: 215-512-5526

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Foundation for Opioid Research and Education

Related Links

http://rothmanopioid.org/

