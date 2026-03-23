Rothschild 11 Switching Partners Acquires a Strategic Stake in Automatic Bank Services Ltd. ('Shva')

Supports Israel's payments infrastructure amid period of war

Signals Rothschild 11 Switching Partners' confidence in Israeli economic resilience

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothschild 11 Switching Partners ('Rothschild Partners'), an investment firm dedicated to helping Israeli businesses deliver superior products and services to their customers, announced a strategic investment in Automatic Bank Services Ltd. (TASE: SHVA), a leading payments infrastructure and technology provider based in Holon, Israel.

The investment highlights Rothschild Partners' strong conviction in the resilience and long-term growth prospects of the Israeli economy, its dynamic business ecosystem, and the strength of the Israeli consumer.

"Enabling a robust, modern payments infrastructure supports greater competition, encourages innovation, and helps deliver better pricing and services to consumers," said Ishai Drori, Managing Partner of Rothschild Partners. "Shva has demonstrated a remarkable ability to deliver this service to the Israeli economy even during challenging times of war and under immense pressure."

"We are pleased to have Rothschild Partners on board and deeply appreciate their decision to invest in Shva," said Eitan Lev-Tov, Chief Executive Officer of Shva. "This move serves as a significant vote of confidence in our role as the operator of Israel's national critical payment systems, as we continue to drive innovation and strengthen the resilience of the nation's financial infrastructure."

Alongside its financial investment, Rothschild Partners provides financial and strategic expertise to help facilitate growth.

"Israeli companies across sectors have shown time and again that economic and geopolitical crises can not only be managed, but also harnessed to create value," added Drori. "We are proud to partner with Shva, which has demonstrated phenomenal resilience during these challenging years by consistently delivering a vital service for the Israeli people and economy. Our mission is to accelerate exceptional companies; we look forward to supporting and helping Shva as it continues to deliver meaningful impact and value to enterprises, consumers, and broader Israeli society."

About Rothschild 11 Switching Partners

Rothschild 11 Switching Partners is an investment firm focused on supporting exceptional Israeli businesses in achieving their full potential. The firm is committed to driving growth through operational excellence and a fanatical focus on delivering positive-sum, superior products and services to its end customers.

About Shva

Shva manages and operates high-availability national critical infrastructure for payment transaction processing (the card payments system and the ATM system) and plays a central role in driving the Israeli economy. The company expands opportunities for businesses across the market by offering a suite of advanced, high-availability products and services for real-time payment processing.

The company's systems support real-time authorization, intelligent routing, and clearing of payment transactions at scale, as well as Value Added Services, leveraging advanced security protocols, data processing capabilities, and innovative technology solutions.

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SOURCE Rothschild 11 Switching Partners