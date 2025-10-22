Rothschild Wealth Partners Expands Presence in Chicago with Acquisition of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors, LLC

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothschild Wealth Partners™, a Chicago-based registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, has announced the acquisition of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors (SNWA), an independent advisory firm based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, managing approximately $300 million in client assets.

Founded in 1998 by Dale Siligmueller, before partnering with Steve Norvid in 2008, SNWA has built a 25-year reputation for delivering objective, deeply personal financial advice to business owners, families, and high-net-worth individuals across the region.

"Joining Rothschild Wealth Partners represents a natural next step for our firm and clients," said Dale Siligmueller, Founder and Partner of SNWA. "We share a commitment to independence, integrity, and putting clients first. With Rothschild's resources and scale behind us, we can expand our capabilities while delivering the personal attention and trust that have always defined our firm."

Led by Mac O'Brien, Chief Growth Officer of Rothschild Wealth Partners, this acquisition reflects the firm's national growth strategy focused on partnering with financial advisory businesses that prioritize fiduciary excellence and long-term relationships.

"Siligmueller & Norvid illustrates the type of firm we seek to partner with, one that is deeply rooted in their community, client-centric, and built on integrity," said Phil Johnson, President and Partner at Rothschild Wealth Partners. "Together, we will bring clients an even broader suite of planning, tax, and investment capabilities that are supported by a platform designed to empower advisors and elevate the client experience."

Rothschild Wealth Partners has a team of over 70 professionals, including 25 advisors, that serve affluent families and business owners nationwide with a full suite of services including investment management, tax and estate planning, business succession strategies, and generational wealth transfer.

Rothschild continues to expand its locations, adding to its presence in Chicago, Glen Ellyn, Oak Brook, Northbrook, Denver, and Nashville.

About Rothschild Wealth Partners

Originally founded in Chicago in 1908, Rothschild Wealth Partners is a high-touch, independent financial advisory firm focused on service and creative thinking. The team provides personalized wealth and life management solutions focusing on disciplined portfolio management. Rothschild Wealth Partners serves affluent individuals, multi-generational families, couples nearing retirement, and businesses with investment, tax strategies, and comprehensive financial planning knowledge. Rothschild Wealth, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, and Rothschild Investment, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Rothschild Wealth, LLC and Rothschild Investment, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Rothschild Wealth Partners.

