Rothy's Launches in Amazon Fashion Store, Bringing Access, Speed and Efficiency to Customer Experience

Rothy's original bestsellers now available in Amazon's store

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothy's, Inc. today announces its debut in Amazon's store, expanding access to its stylish, comfortable and washable shoes and accessories crafted from single-use plastic bottles. Modeling a more responsible future for the fashion industry, Rothy's has diverted over 179 million plastic bottles from landfill and owns and operates a TRUE Zero Waste certified factory. Through its launch in the Amazon store, Rothy's brings its conscious styles to a broader community than ever before.

"Like Amazon, we are obsessed with our customers," said Jenny Ming, Chief Executive Officer at Rothy's. "We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our shopping experience and be where our customer wants us to be. Now they can now shop Rothy's in Amazon's store as they build their basket—delivered to their doorstep with the speed and efficiency that Amazon is known for."

Amazon customers are now able to discover, shop, and experience select products in Rothy's Amazon storefront , featuring the brand's original bestsellers including The Point, The Flat and The Driving Loafer.

Founded in 2012 and launched in 2016, Rothy's founders Roth Martin and Stephen Hawthornthwaite created a shoe with distinctive style, remarkable comfort and responsible design—ultimately redefining the shoe category with a signature flat crafted from single-use plastic bottles. Building a vertically-integrated model from the ground up, owning Rothy's factory enables the Company to design and commercialize with unprecedented speed, quality and environmental responsibility. In 2023, Rothy's became the world's first shoe manufacturer to receive both LEED Gold and TRUE Zero Waste Platinum certification.

Customers can now start shopping on Rothy's storefront, featured in the Amazon store. Prime members enjoy fast, free shipping on every order.

About Rothy's:

Rothy's transforms recycled materials into beautiful shoes, handbags and accessories. With a vertically integrated supply chain, Rothy's minimizes waste by knitting each product to shape in its wholly-owned factory in Dongguan, China. Since launching in 2016, over 179 million single-use bottles have been transformed into Rothy's signature thread, and over 629,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic have been kept out of waterways.

Rothy's products are sold directly online, through select wholesale partners and Rothy's 20+ retail stores. Rothy's has been recognized for awards including TIME Most Influential Companies, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups and Inc. Best Places to Work. Rothy's is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in New York, New York, Dongguan and Shanghai, China.

Further information is available at rothys.com.

