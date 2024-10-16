The sustainable fashion brand is hiring a Movement Motivator to inspire a walking revolution and promote sustainable living.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothy's is looking to fill a unique role: a Movement Motivator, to showcase the brand's commitment to sustainability. This new hire will receive $10,000 to forgo motorized transport for one month, inspiring others to embrace movement, live more sustainably, and experience the all-day comfort of Rothy's shoes. To make the journey even more rewarding, the Movement Motivator will enjoy a free month of Rothy's shoes, ensuring they step out in both style and comfort.

Rothy’s Will Pay You $10,000 to Give Up Your Car for One Month

Rothy's believes in the power of movement—not just for personal health, but for the health of the planet. While the U.S. Department of Health recommends 150 minutes a week, or just 20 minutes a day, of moderate-intensity exercise such as walking, Americans are walking less than ever.** This decline in walking leads to more cars on the road, more congestion, and higher emissions. Swapping even just one car trip for walking one day a week can make a meaningful impact on personal carbon emissions.

Considering the benefits of walking on both our health and the planet, Rothy's wants to encourage people to leave their cars at home and walk more — and show its shoes can help you do it. Rothy's are stylish, environmentally responsible, and most of all, comfortable for long walks, whether you're commuting or just taking a walk around the block.

During production, Rothy's does vigorous durability testing – including wear, wash and color fastness testing – on its products so they can keep up with you for the long haul. For example, Rothy's flexes each shoe style at least 120,000 times, so the new Movement Motivator won't have to worry about wear and tear.

"We're looking for an all-star to join our team for one month and be an example of how to live and get around more sustainably," says Jamie Gersch, Chief Marketing Officer at Rothy's. "At Rothy's, we believe anything is possible, one optimistic step at a time, and we're excited to see how our new Movement Motivator can inspire change."

Interested applicants can apply here for the remote position, starting today through October 30th. The Movement Motivator will be expected to avoid using motorized vehicles for the duration of the challenge, and to avoid temptation Rothy's suggests storing car keys in a safe place — perhaps a resealable Rothy's shoebox — to help reinforce the commitment. Additionally, Rothy's will pay for the new hire's preferred music streaming service to ensure they have ample music and podcasts to listen to on their walks.

**National Household Travel Survey from December 2023

About Rothy's:

Rothy's is a pioneering brand in sustainable fashion, transforming recycled materials into stylish long-lasting footwear, handbags, and accessories. Since its launch in 2016, the company has diverted nearly 200 million single-use plastic bottles from landfills and repurposed over 700,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic. At the heart of Rothy's sustainability efforts is its vertically integrated supply chain, which allows the brand to help minimize waste, reduce energy consumption, and ensure ethical labor practices in its wholly-owned factory in Dongguan, China.

With a focus on innovation, Rothy's knits each product to shape, which significantly reduces material waste while maintaining exceptional durability and comfort. Rothy's has earned recognition from TIME's Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups for its forward-thinking approach to fashion and sustainability.

Rothy's products are available online, through select wholesale partners, and in over 24 Rothy's retail stores across the U.S. The brand also ships internationally to the USA, Canada, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, the UK, the EU, Switzerland, Norway, and Greece. Rothy's continues to set new standards for environmental responsibility while reshaping the conversation around more sustainable style.

For more information, visit rothys.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

