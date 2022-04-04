ROTI ANNOUNCES "TASTE OF THE MEDITERRANEAN" SWEEPSTAKES SENDING ONE LUCKY WINNER TO GREECE FOR THE EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME

ROTI ANNOUNCES "TASTE OF THE MEDITERRANEAN" SWEEPSTAKES SENDING ONE LUCKY WINNER TO GREECE FOR EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME Tweet this

Throughout the month of April, customers will be able to enter the sweepstakes by making a purchase on the Rōti mobile app or completing a mail-in-entry. All submissions are limited to one (1) per day. The Grand Prize Mediterranean Getaway includes round trip transportation for two, six nights of hotel accommodations, a guided walking tour, a cooking class to explore the flavors of the Mediterranean and more. In addition, 10 winners will receive a year's worth of FREE Rōti as well as some Rōti swag; and 500 winners will receive a free meal at Rōti given in the form of a $15 digital gift card.

Rules apply. Sweepstakes are open to all residents in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Texas who are 18 years of age or older. For all sweepstakes rules and regulations, visit www.roti.com .

"The new Rōti App is the best way to experience Rōti's food, no matter where you are, and it's made even better by receiving incredible rewards and exclusive prizes when you order the food that you already love!" added Nieto. "This is the first of many surprises we have for our App and loyalty members as they discover our brand and our food. Our 'Taste of the Mediterranean' Sweepstakes is the perfect way to help further that discovery by providing this once in a lifetime opportunity."

To download the new Rōti App visit the App Store, Google Play Store or roti.com/app . To learn more about Rōti, visit www.roti.com , and follow on Facebook and Instagram channels.

ABOUT ROTI Rōti, headquartered in Chicago, IL, operates 26 locations nationally, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Dallas and Minneapolis. Inspired by the bold flavors and wholesome ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine, Rōti 's food philosophy is straightforward: "Crave Better." The fast-casual menu features bowls, salads, and pitas and numerous sides & toppings that allow customers to curate their perfect meal matched to their food mood. For more information about Rōti, visit www.roti.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Rōti