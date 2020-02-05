Roti Modern Mediterranean Appoints Justin Seamonds as New CEO

Prior to joining Rōti, Mr. Seamonds served as the CEO of Snack Street and President of Dean and DeLuca, where he led the organization to a $140M buyout after making substantial improvements to the business.

"I believe that Roti sits at the center of the current food and wellness culture zeitgeist. Rōti's Food that loves you back™ and our Mediterranean-inspired lifestyle of sharing and celebrating are extremely rare qualities to combine in a single business," said Mr. Seamonds. "My passion for food, my devotion to hospitality and people, and my die-hard enthusiasm for what Rōti has built has really connected me with the brand, the team and the board. I'm beyond excited to dig in (no pun intended) and help everyone move us into a very bright future together."

According to Rōti Executive Chairman Mats Lederhausen, "We've gotten to know Justin over the last few years, and have become really excited about him, his track record, and his passion for people, food and the entrepreneurial journey. We're so excited to have found what we think is an unbelievable match for a unique brand and a unique person that can unlock possibilities we are all excited to pursue. We couldn't be happier to welcome him into our Rōti family."

About Rōti Modern Mediterranean:

Rōti Modern Mediterranean, headquartered in Chicago, IL, operates 42 locations nationally, including Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis. Inspired by the bold flavors and wholesome ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine, Roti's food philosophy is straightforward, serve Food That Loves You Back. Roti's menu features sandwiches, salads, rice plates and numerous sides & toppings that allow customers to curate their perfect meal matched to their food mood. For more information about Rōti, visit www.roti.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

