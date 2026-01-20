Roti Modern Mediterranean Brings Bold Flavors to Atlanta with Brand's First Delivery-Only Kitchen

Now Open in Smyrna, the Ghost Kitchen Expands Access Across Greater Atlanta While Reducing Overhead and Increasing Efficiency

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Roti Modern Mediterranean® (Roti), the fast-casual restaurant offering a customizable menu of fresh Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, announced the opening of its first-ever ghost kitchen in Smyrna, Georgia. Designed exclusively for delivery and supported through third-party platforms, the new kitchen allows Roti to serve the Greater Atlanta Area without the footprint of a traditional dine-in restaurant, bringing its full menu of bowls, salads, and wraps to more customers, faster and more efficiently.

Designed exclusively for delivery and supported through third-party platforms, Roti's new kitchen allows the brand to serve the Greater Atlanta Area without the footprint of a traditional dine-in restaurant.

Delivery-Only, Growth-Ready: Roti's Next Step in Atlanta

Ghost kitchens are delivery-only restaurant kitchens that eliminate the need for a traditional storefront, allowing brands to reduce overhead while maintaining food quality, speed, and consistency. By focusing solely on off-premise dining, ghost kitchens enable restaurants to reach new neighborhoods, test demand, and scale quickly, meeting customers where they already order.

For Roti, the Smyrna ghost kitchen strengthens its home-market presence while maximizing kitchen efficiency and expanding access to its fresh, Mediterranean-inspired menu throughout Metro Atlanta.

Located just northwest of downtown Atlanta, where Roti's headquarters are based, Smyrna is one of the region's fastest-growing suburbs, making it an ideal hub for a delivery-first model. Roti is partnering with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub to connect with customers across the metropolitan area. To promote the ghost kitchen opening, Roti is offering $5 off first orders, redeemable online or through the Roti app, now through February 28th*.

"Opening this ghost kitchen is a major step forward in our development strategy," said Matthew Walls, President and Chief Stores Officer of Edible Brands. "It allows us to deepen our presence in Atlanta while expanding our non-traditional footprint. Ghost kitchens help us do what we've always done best; make healthy, fresh, and craveable Mediterranean food more accessible to more people."

Supporting Growth Through Flexible Footprints

Since its acquisition by Edible Brands in February of last year, Roti has gained momentum across both traditional and non-traditional formats. Last fall, the brand secured a vendor partnership for Roti and Edible with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, offering a limited Roti menu and Edible dessert options. Most recently, the brand launched its national franchising opportunity, targeting key markets in Michigan, Ohio, the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

"Non-traditional locations like ghost kitchens play a critical role in how we grow," said Sara Berthen, Vice President of Global Franchise Development at Edible Brands. "They allow us to expand strategically, test new markets, and meet today's customers where convenience matters most, through modern, nontraditional formats."

Roti Franchise Opportunities: Bringing Bold, Health-Forward Mediterranean Flavors to More Communities

The Mediterranean restaurant industry in the U.S. is valued at $33.4B, and continues to grow as consumers seek fresh, customizable, and health-forward dining options.

With 17 corporate-owned locations currently operating across Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis, and one location inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Roti plans to expand through single- and multi-unit franchise agreements, continuing its core mission of delivering bold flavor that's both accessible and 'better-for-you.'

Backed by Edible Brands®, home to Edible Arrangements® and Edibles.com, Roti franchisees gain access to an established franchisor with decades of experience in growing and supporting entrepreneurship throughout North America. Total investments for Roti franchising opportunities range from $494,300 to $813,700**, including a $35,000 initial franchise fee that must be paid to the franchisor or affiliate. Franchisees are able to purchase development rights for a development fee equal to $35,000 plus a $15,000 deposit toward each additional restaurant's $35,000 franchise fee.

For more information on Roti franchising opportunities, visit https://www.roti.com/franchise.

About Roti Modern Mediterranean®

Founded in 2007 in Chicago, Roti Modern Mediterranean® (Roti) is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its customizable menu of fresh, Eastern Mediterranean cuisine. With corporate-owned locations across Chicago, Washington D.C., Minneapolis, and one location inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Roti is on a mission to feed a healthier world by making bold, craveable food accessible and affordable. Roti's menu reflects a commitment to wholesome ingredients, authentic spices, and real flavor, offering guests a modern, flexible way to eat well without compromise. As part of Edible Brands, Roti is leveraging its strong operational foundation and growing brand recognition to meet the increasing demand for globally inspired, health-forward dining experiences. Roti is actively expanding through strategic franchise opportunities in key U.S. markets, bringing its signature Mediterranean flavors to more communities nationwide. For more information, visit www.roti.com/franchise.

About Edible Brands®

Atlanta-based Edible Brands® acquires, develops and manages a world-class portfolio of consumer brands renowned in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. Edible Brands has skillfully integrated an innovative e-commerce platform with a robust network of locally owned stores worldwide to meet consumers where they are. Edible Brands' growing portfolio includes Edible Arrangements®, edibles.com®, and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean. For more information, visit ediblebrands.com.

*Offer available through first-party services only

**Please see the 2025 FDD for full details - these numbers exclude real estate costs

SOURCE Edible Brands