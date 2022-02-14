ROTI "SPREADS THE LOVE" BY PLEDGING TO DONATE 10,000 MEALS ACROSS ALL MARKETS

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air this Valentine's day as Rōti pledges to donate a total of 10,000 meals to various charitable organizations in each of their markets including Chicago, New York, Dallas, Washington D.C. and Minneapolis. As part of the Mediterranean hotspot's ongoing mission to give back to the communities they serve, the fast-casual restaurant is calling on their loyal customers to "Spread the Love" and nominate a charity of their choice through their new and improved mobile App, for the chance to receive 2,000 free meals.

"Serving food that matters has always been a part of Rōti's core mission," said Rōti VP Marketing and Brand Nico Nieto. "Food is something that connects us all and allows us to have shared, meaningful experiences. We pride ourselves on making a deep connection with our customers and therefore the communities in which they belong. We want our social initiatives to be as bold as our food, and in order to do that we recognize that our customers and their connection to their communities are key ingredients."

To help "Spread the Love" in your community simply log in or create an account on the new Rōti app. Customers will then have the option to nominate the charity of their choice right from the home screen. Once an initial nomination has been made, every additional app purchase throughout February will count as another nomination for the customer's charity.

Nominations will begin today, February 14, 2022 and will be open through February 28, 2022. The chosen charities will be announced via social media at the end of February.

