Rotiform with Ferrari and AF Corse win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrari, AF Corse and the 488 GTE equipped with Rotiform wheels dominated at the 89th running of the most grueling endurance race in the world, The 24 Hours of Le Mans. In an exhibition of racing prowess, the AF Corse team cars competed fiercely in the renowned racing event claiming wins in both of the GTE classes.

The Ferrari 488 GTE No. 51 crew, featuring drivers: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Côme Ledogar dominated the final hours of the race with both speed and strategy to clinch the win for the AF Corse team in the LMGTE PRO class.