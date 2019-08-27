Rotisserie Dreams Are Made of These: Boston Market Launches New "Rotisserie Rewards" Program

"This exciting new program, available via the new Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at Bostonmarket.com or in-restaurant, will allow Boston Market customers to earn points with each purchase that can be redeemed for free food and other exciting prizes – like a free holiday meal for 12 or even a one-ton helping of any world famous sides* available from Boston Market (that's 2,000 pounds of creamy mashed potatoes, lightly-buttered sweet corn or its ever-popular, crowd-pleasing mac and cheese).

"At Boston Market, we aren't clucking around when it comes to loyalty," said Frances Allen, Boston Market Chief Executive Officer. "We're committed to giving our guests the all-around best experience possible each and every time they dine with us, and that means creating and offering one of the most competitive, most rewarding loyalty programs that the industry has seen to-date."

Customers who download the new Boston Market mobile app and join Rotisserie Rewards will earn 1 point for every $1 they spend – plus a free, fresh-baked chocolate chunk cookie with their first purchase just for signing up. Below is a list of items available via the redemption of points in the Rotisserie Rewards program:

30 Points – Free Individual Side, Dessert or Fountain Beverage

– Free Individual Side, Dessert or Fountain Beverage 50 Points – Free Large Side

– Free Large Side 75 Points – Free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie

– Free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie 85 Points – Free Quarter White or Three-Piece Dark Rotisserie Chicken Meal

– Free Quarter White or Three-Piece Dark Rotisserie Chicken Meal 95 Points – Free Half Rotisserie Chicken Meal or Whole Rotisserie Chicken

– Free Half Rotisserie Chicken Meal or Whole Rotisserie Chicken 100 Points - $10 Off Your Order

- Off Your Order 120 Points – Free Sandwich Combo (Sandwich, Drink & Side)

– Free Sandwich Combo (Sandwich, Drink & Side) 160 Points – Rotisserie Prime Rib Meal

– Rotisserie Prime Rib Meal 200 Points - $20 Off Your Order

- Off Your Order 1,200 Points – Free Holiday Heat & Serve Meal for Up to 12 People

– Free Holiday Heat & Serve Meal for Up to 12 People First Person to Accumulate 10,000 Points – 2,000 Pounds ( One Ton ) of World Famous Boston Market Sides

In an effort to reward the most loyal fan in the flock, Boston Market will offer the first person to accumulate 10,000 points* one ton (or 2,000 pounds) of the world famous sides of his or her choosing. This lucky, loyal guest will be able to "cash in" and enjoy the sides any variety of ways – be it a single serving of sweet corn once a day for months (or years) or a giant bowl of mac and cheese large enough to swim in, one ton of a single side all at once or four 500-pound servings on different dates.

"We know we make mealtime great with our fresh-from-the-rotisserie all-natural, never frozen chicken and delicious home style sides, but we wanted to take it one step further and reward our wonderful guests for their continued loyalty as only Boston Market can," continued Allen. "With our new Rotisserie Rewards program, guests can look forward to earning points with each Boston Market purchase, redeeming them, and turning family mealtime into holiday dinner time in no time thanks to the Holiday Heat & Serve Meal for 12 reward and every other sweet treat along the way."

For additional information on the new Rotisserie Rewards program from Boston Market, a full list of prizes or to find your nearest location, please visit BostonMarket.com.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 373 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its "Quality Guarantee," which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

* Offer valid to the first customer to accumulate 10,000 Rotisserie Rewards Points by December 31, 2020.

