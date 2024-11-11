Rotita Takes Legal Action Against Intellectual Property Violations on Major E-commerce Platforms

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotita is a brand that has dedicated more than a decade to providing high-quality, affordable women's fashion products including swimwear, tops and dresses that are designed to empower and encourage its customers to embrace their unique beauty regardless of body type, age, or skin tone. Through the work of its talented design team, the company has built a product reputation based on quality, originality, and creativity.

As part of the brand's growing success, it has encountered an increase in third parties seeking to deceive existing and potential customers by using the brand's intellectual property, without authorization, to offer inferior products on various online sales platforms. Specifically, sellers operating on some of the largest online platforms have been using Rotita's proprietary images, without permission, to sell low-quality knockoff products at significantly reduced prices. This unauthorized conduct unfairly tarnishes the brand's image, deceives consumers into believing they are purchasing authentic brand products, and adversely diminishes the brand's revenue.

To combat the infringement of its intellectual property rights, Rotita has commenced enforcement actions against sellers using its copyright protected images without authorization on a range of online sales platforms and other independent sites.

From January to October 2024, Rotita's intellectual property enforcement actions have, to date, identified at least 2,586 sellers operating on multiple online sales platforms that have collectively used more than approximately 10,000 copyright protected product images without permission. Rotita has initiated its enforcement actions to protect consumers from sellers using its copyright protected images, without authorization, to sell non-authentic brand products, to protect the brand's overall reputation in the global marketplace, and to redress damages caused from the sellers' unauthorized and infringing conduct.

Currently, Rotita's enforcement actions have resulted in the issuance of preliminary injunctions against infringing sellers operating on a range of online sales platforms and other independent websites. Moreover, Rotita has obtained either temporary or preliminary injunctive relief against all 2,586 infringing sellers targeted in its current intellectual property enforcement actions. In addition to seeking, and obtaining, injunctive relief, Rotita is also seeking monetary damages these intellectual property enforcement actions.

Rotita is determined to take all necessary steps to protect its intellectual property rights and to ensure a genuine, accurate, and fair commercial environment for purchasers of its goods in the fashion industry. As such, Rotita's intellectual property enforcement actions have been commenced to preserve its customers' trust, fostering confidence that their purchases will be fulfilled with authentic, high-quality designs, and to promote and uphold the proprietary creativity that has made the brand a worldwide success.

