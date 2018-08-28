Rotman Design Challenge Tackles the Future of the Construction Industry through Business Design

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's preeminent competition for students from business and design schools returns this month for its 10th annual edition with more participating schools than ever and a new international sponsor. The Rotman Design Challenge (RDC) at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management is a unique event that allows students to put design theories into practice by tackling a complex business challenge.

This year's event, to be held at the Rotman School on February 9 to 10, is attracting 31 teams representing 16 different institutions including University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Parsons School of Design, Cambridge Judge Business School, and Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley.

Kingspan, the global leader in high performance insulation and building envelope solutions for the construction market, with its headquarters in Ireland, is this year's sponsor. Kingspan's ultimate business goal is to improve building performance and contribute to a more sustainable, energy-efficient future for their customers and the environment. That is why, during this time of evolution and change, where industries are being increasingly exposed to innovation-driven growth where disruptive technologies are a key player, Kingspan is looking to leverage digital technologies to better align their offerings with customer needs, while simultaneously addressing key challenges facing the industry. As such, participating teams are being asking to answer the following question:

"Within the next 5-10 years, how can Kingspan, the global leader in high performance insulation and building envelope solutions, and a company committed to sustainability, disrupt its own business model to be the leader in the future of digital construction?"

"Kingspan is always looking for new ways to encourage innovative thinking, and supporting the RDC is one way of doing this. It is a unique event that empowers participants to flex their creative talents in a practical and supportive environment," says Brian Glancy, Head of BIM Strategy for Kingspan Group.

"This is not just another case competition; the RDC is an event that allows students to put design theories into practice in a collaborative environment where they are supported by academics, professionals, and consultants from the fields of business and design," says Sarah Vandersluis, MBA'19 one of the RDC co-chairs, and a member of The Business Design Club at the Rotman School.

Additional information on the RDC is available at www.rotmanbdc.com/rotman-design-challenge/.

The Rotman School of Management is part of the University of Toronto, a global centre of research and teaching excellence at the heart of Canada's commercial capital. Rotman is a catalyst for transformative learning, insights and public engagement, bringing together diverse views and initiatives around a defining purpose: to create value for business and society. For more information, visit www.rotman.utoronto.ca

SOURCE Rotman School of Management

Related Links

http://www.rotman.utoronto.ca

