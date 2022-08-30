Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rotogravure Printing Machine Market is expected to grow by USD 339.56 million at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.

Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Vendors

Bobst Group SA

Comexi Group Industries SAU

DCM ATN SAS

Fuji Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Hsing Wei Machine Industry Co. Ltd.

HYPLAS Machinery Co. Ltd.

J M Heaford Ltd.

Jiangyin Huitong Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd.

Jiangyin Lida Printing and Packaging Machinery

KKA Gmbh

Pelican Rotoflex Pvt. Ltd.

QUEENS Machinery Co. Ltd.

The expanding demand in the e-commerce industry is one of the major reasons propelling the growth of the worldwide rotogravure printing machine market. The emergence of e-commerce has boosted the demand for rotogravure printing on goods of all sizes and shapes. Due to ease, a lot of people are converting from traditional to internet purchasing. To ensure safe delivery, online retailers use corrugated boxes and other packaging based on the kind of goods being shipped.

Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Split

By Type

Automatic rotogravure printing machine



Manual rotogravure printing machine

By Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Europe will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest markets in Europe for rotogravure printing equipment are Germany and the UK. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in North and South America. Its adoption by emerging small-scale manufacturers has increased due to the rising demand for rotogravure printing machines from the packaging manufacturing industries and the presence of key vendors, which will facilitate the growth of the rotogravure printing machine market in Europe course of the forecast period.

Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 339.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bobst Group SA, Comexi Group Industries SAU, DCM ATN SAS, Fuji Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd., Hsing Wei Machine Industry Co. Ltd., HYPLAS Machinery Co. Ltd., J M Heaford Ltd., Jiangyin Huitong Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., Jiangyin Lida Printing and Packaging Machinery, KKA Gmbh, Pelican Rotoflex Pvt. Ltd., QUEENS Machinery Co. Ltd., ROTATEK Printing Machinery SLU, Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery, Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd, Star Flex International, Uteco Converting Spa, Weijin Machinery Industry Co. Ltd., and Windmoller and Holscher KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

