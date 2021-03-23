Rotolo, Rifici Named to Thomson Reuters' 2021 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

LEBANON, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotolo Karch Law congratulates Victor A. Rotolo, Esq. on his inclusion on the 2021 list of New Jersey Super Lawyers, and Charles C. Rifici, Esq. on his inclusion on the 2021 list of New Jersey Rising Stars. This marks the 16th consecutive year of inclusion for Mr. Rotolo and the fifth consecutive year for Mr. Rifici.

The methodology and standards used in the selection process for these lists, released annually by the Thomson Reuters organization, are outlined under the Super Lawyers Selection Methodology

"I'm humbled to be included on this list once again and proud of Charles' achievement as well," Mr. Rotolo said. "It is reassuring to know that our efforts to resolve complex legal issues in our chosen areas of practice are respected and appreciated by clients and colleagues alike."

Mr. Rotolo has 39 years of experience focused primarily on trial litigation in the areas of personal injury law, family law, and criminal defense. He started Rotolo Karch Law, formerly The Rotolo Law Firm, in 1992. Prior to that, Mr. Rotolo was an officer on the Elizabeth, NJ, police force.

A member of the Hunterdon and Somerset County Bar Associations, Mr. Rotolo is admitted to practice in all N.J. Courts, the U.S. District Court, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Tax Court.

This year also marks Mr. Rotolo's 25th year of holding an "AV Preeminent" rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the country's longest standing legal reference company. This rating was granted in accordance with Martindale-Hubbell's Peer Review Ratings Methodology. He also was recently selected for membership in the National Trial Lawyers: Top 100.

Mr. Rotolo is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums (designations awarded to those attorneys who attain verdicts or settlements equal to or in excess of one million dollars). He formerly held the positions of Chair and Vice-Chair of the New Jersey Supreme Court's District XII Ethics Committee and is certified by that court as a Certified Civil Trial Lawyer in accordance with criteria set forth under Rule 1:30: Specialty Certification of Attorneys.

Mr. Rifici joined Rotolo Karch Law in 2014. He concentrates in the practice areas of family law (including probate and estate planning issues), civil litigation, and criminal defense. Admitted to practice in New Jersey, Mr. Rifici holds membership in the New Jersey State and Hunterdon County Bar Associations.

Located in Lebanon, NJ, Rotolo Karch Law provides legal counsel in matters pertaining to accidents, civil litigation, criminal defense, divorce and related family law issues, DUI/DWIs, and personal injury law. For additional information or appointments, call 908-534-7900.

