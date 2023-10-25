Rotoplas' Board of Directors proposes capital reimbursement in kind

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. ("Rotoplas", "the Company" or "the Group") (BMV: AGUA*), the leading provider of water-solutions in the Americas, announces that in the session held today by the Board of Directors, an agreement was reached to call an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in November, in which a capital reimbursement in kind, through the distribution of treasury shares, will be proposed.

For payment in kind the following is proposed:

i. Delivery of one share to each holder of 30 shares of the Company.

ii. If in any case, the payment in kind with shares results in a fraction of a share, said fraction would be paid in cash to the corresponding shareholder.

iii. Proposed date of payment: November 24th, 2023.

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With 45 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

