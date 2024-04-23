Rotoplas: First Quarter 2024 Results

MEXICO CITY, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas", "the Company"), America's leading company in water solutions, reports its unaudited first quarter 2024 results. The information has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos.

HIGHLIGHTS | 1Q24 vs 1Q23

During this quarter, we reported a record gross margin of 50.7%, the highest in the Company's history along with a 70 bps expansion in EBITDA margin . Additionally, services experienced significant growth, the cash conversion cycle was optimized by 56 days, and net income was 8.3 times greater than in the first quarter of 2023.





Nonetheless, Net sales closed at Ps. 2,667 million, 2.9% below 1Q23, due to a complex economic and climatic environment in the various countries where we operate. Mexico and Central America had a solid performance in both sales and profitability; however, they were unable to offset the declines in other regions, exacerbated by the strength of the Mexican peso.

Taking the 2023 exchange rate, and isolating the effect of devaluation in Argentina, net sales growth would have been 1.0%.

- Product sales decreased by 6.1%, affected by weak demand, as well as adverse exchange rate effects, especially in Argentina, the United States, and Peru.

- Service sales increased by 56.2%, driven by the ongoing expansion of bebbia and the solid growth in RSA and rieggo.

Gross margin closed at 50.7%, with an expansion of 300 bps. This result is due to an efficient pricing strategy, the reduction in raw material costs, and an increase in sales volumes of Tinaco Plus+ in Mexico , which has a lower average production cost.

Operating income reached Ps. 421 million, a margin of 15.8%, a reduction of 20 basis points compared to 1Q23. This reduction is attributed to an increase in operating expenses, influenced by higher freight costs and the development of e-commerce, digitalization, and advertising initiatives for bebbia in Mexico, along with a slowdown in sales in certain markets.

EBITDA remained stable, reaching Ps. 555 million. The margin expanded by 70 bps compared to 1Q23, reaching 20.8%.

Net income closed at Ps. 304 million, an increase of 8.3x compared to 1Q23, driven by a reduction in financial expenses.

ROIC at the end of the quarter was 14.0%, decreasing by 210 basis points compared to 1Q23, due to the reduction in operating profitability and the increase in invested capital. However, ROIC remains 290 basis points above the cost of capital.

The Net Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio closed at 1.7x, and the cash conversion cycle was optimized by 56 days due to an effective working capital management.

ratio closed at 1.7x, and the cash conversion cycle was optimized by 56 days due to an effective working capital management. During the period, CapEx reached Ps. 98 million, mainly directed towards updating the production process of storage solutions in Mexico .

KEY FIGURES | 1Q24 vs 1Q23





1Q





2024 2023 %Δ Income Statement Net Sales 2,667 2,746 (2.9 %) % gross margin 50.7 % 47.7 % 300 bps Operating Income 421 438 (4.0 %) % margin 15.8 % 16.0 % (20) bps EBITDA 555 553 0.4 % % margin 20.8 % 20.1 % 70 bps Neta Income 304 37 NM % margen 11.4 % 1.3 % 1,010 bps









Balance Sheet Cash and Cash Equivalents

682 (16.4 %) Total Debt 4,123 4,146 (0.6 %) Net Debt 3,553 3,464 2.6 %









Cash Flow Operating Cash Flow 132 136 (3.0 %) CapEx 98 110 (11.1 %) Working Capital (361) (264) 37.0 %









Ohers Net Debt / EBITDA 1.7 x 1.6 x 0.1 x ROIC 14.0 % 16.1 % (210) bps Cash Conversion Cycle 30 86 (56)















KEY FIGURES | JANUARY – MARCH 2024

Employees 3,737 Sales Points >32,000 Government Transactions 4.2 % e-commerce clients >5,260 bebbia users >115,000 20L water jugs saved 8.6 million

MESSAGE | CEO

Dear investors,

As we begin 2024, our focus remains on delivering decentralized water solutions and enhanced access in the regions in which we operate, while implementing operational and financial strategies to create value for our stakeholders.

During the quarter, we successfully maintained profitability, achieving an EBITDA margin of over 20%, as well as a ROIC above the cost of capital. However, we faced challenges due to lower demand in Argentina, the United States, and Peru.

Mexico achieved solid results, with strong performance in both services and products. The drought in the central region of the country continues to drive volume growth, while acquisitions through our Programmatic M&A strategy have brought more dynamism to rieggo and RSA. Our solutions aim to address and mitigate the growing issue of water scarcity in our country. During this period, we were able to make adjustments in production and supply chain management to meet the high demand.

Our pricing strategy and ongoing business activity with our partners, distributors and plumbers, have maintained the leading position of our brands in the different regions where we operate.

Regarding corporate governance best practices, on April 26th, the General Assembly will be presented with the nomination of two new independent board members, Regina García-Cuellar and Marcos Westphalen, whose experience will strengthen the Board of Directors and provide a greater diversity of profiles and perspectives. Additionally, a dividend of $0.50 MXN per share will be proposed, reaffirming our commitment to distributing value to our shareholders.

We are excited about the opportunities that 2024 will continue to bring. We remain focused on providing the best service to our customers and leading the change towards a more efficient and sustainable use of water.

Carlos Rojas Aboumrad

GUIDANCE| 2024-2025



Metric

2024 Guidance Objectives 2025 Guidance Increase in net sales

> 10% ≥2x sales (vs 2020) Adjusted EBITDA Margin

18.0% - 19.0% ≥ 20%

Net Debt/ EBITDA

< 2.0x ≤ 2.0x

ROIC

ROIC = WACC + 200 bps ∼ 20%

EBITDA| BY REGION AND SOLUTION





1Q





2024 2023 %Δ Mexico Sales 1,702 1,510 12.7 %

EBITDA 471 460 2.4 %

% Margin 27.7 % 30.5 % (280) bps









Argentina Sales 442 636 (30.5 %)

EBITDA 72 82 (11.5 %)

% Margin 16.4 % 12.9 % 350 bps









United States Sales 224 280 (19.8 %)

EBITDA (38) (50) (24.9 %)

% Margen (16.9 %) (18.0 %) 110 bps









Others Sales 299 320 (6.7 %)

EBITDA 49 62 (20.8 %)

% Margin 16.3 % 19.2 % (290) bps









1Q





2024 2023 %Δ Products Sales 2,445 2,603 (6.1 %)

EBITDA 607 599 1.4 %

% Margin 24.8 % 23.0 % 180 bps









Servicies Sales 223 143 56.2 %

EBITDA (52) (46) 14.1 %

% Margin (23.4 %) (32.0 %) 860 bps



3M24 % 3M23 % Sales Mexico 1,702 64 % 1,510 55 % Argentina 442 17 % 636 23 % United States 224 8 % 280 10 % Other 299 11 % 320 12 % Total 2,667 100 % 2,746 100 % EBITDA Mexico 471 85 % 460 83 % Argentina 72 13 % 82 15 % United States (38) (7 %) (50) (9 %) Other 49 9 % 62 11 % Total 555 100 % 553 100 %

Mexico

During 1Q24, net sales increased by 12.7% due to solid growth in both products and services. The persistent drought in the central region has boosted storage volumes, particularly in water tanks and cisterns. Similarly, water flow and improvement performed well during the quarter.

It is important to note that the product sales prices in 1Q24 were lower than those in 1Q23, demonstrating the strength of sales volumes.

The recent acquisitions of HiTech, IrriVan, and a treatment plant in Puebla contributed to the solid performance of services in the country. Additionally, bebbia continues to trend positively in sales and new subscribers.

EBITDA margin closed at 27.7%, reflecting a decrease of 280 basis points compared to the first quarter of the previous year. This contraction is primarily attributed to price reductions and increased expenses, which have mitigated the positive effects of the solid performance in sales volumes.

Argentina

Net sales decreased by 30.5% in Mexican pesos and increased by 230.7% in local currency. This is due to the impact of the recent currency devaluation in the country.

The widespread market contraction, especially pronounced in the construction sector, was exacerbated by the macroeconomic stabilization plan, which has negatively impacted real wages. Additionally, the pricing strategy has not fully compensated for the effects of the currency devaluation that occurred in December 2023.

During the quarter, we expanded our portfolio of solutions with new faucet lines and two new models of water heaters, which have helped us stay innovative in the market and strengthen our presence at sales points.

Efficient management of costs and expenses contributed to an increase of 350 bps in the EBITDA margin, which reached 16.4%.

NOTE: Adoption of IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies.

Due to Argentina experiencing inflation above 100% in the last three years, it is considered a hyperinflationary economy. In accordance with IAS 29, an adjustment for inflation has been made to the Financial Statements to consider changes in purchasing power.

International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29, Financial Information in Hyperinflationary Economies establishes that the results of operations in Argentina should be reported as if they were hyperinflationary as of January 1st, 2018. Moreover, an adjustment for inflation in the Financial Statements should be made to account for the change in the purchasing power of the local currency.

As a result, in the first quarter of 2024, the impact of restatement resulted in a decrease of Ps. 46 million in financial expenses, benefiting the Comprehensive Financing Result. After considering taxes, the benefit in net profit amounts to Ps. 2 million.

United States

During the first quarter, net sales decreased by 19.8%. The absence of drought conditions in key areas such as California and Texas reduced the demand for our water storage products. Additionally, price pressure was intensified by competitors liquidating excess inventory.

The septic tank business continues to develop and has been strategically refocused to optimize service offerings according to geography, tailoring them to the specific needs of each locality and focusing efforts in states like Texas.

The EBITDA margin is negative due to the reduction in sales, which has complicated the absorption of costs and expenses. The primary expenses are associated with the operation of our online commerce platform and the strategic repositioning of the septic tank business.

Other countries

Net sales in other countries (Peru, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua y Brazil) decreased by 6.7 % compared to the same quarter of 2023, due to slow demand in Peru that was not offset by growth in Central America and Brazil.

In Peru, sales decreased due to a widespread market contraction and reduced construction activity, as well as lower government spending. The strategy in this country is focused on protecting margins and maintaining market share.

Central America sales increased, driven by a good performance in the five countries and growth in all three categories: storage, water flow, and improvement. The growth in storage in Guatemala and El Salvador stands out due to the droughts experienced during the period.

In Brazil, the portfolio of water treatment and recycling plant projects continues to gain good traction. Additionally, commercial partnerships have been developed, which have increased qualified leads.

The EBITDA margin decreased, closing at 16.3%, compared to 19.2% in the same period of the previous year. This decline is due to the sales contraction in Peru and the expenses related to the construction of treatment plants in Brazil.

ANALYSIS | COSTS AND EXPENSES

Gross Profit

The gross profit increased by 3.1% and the margin expanded by 300 bps to reach 50.7%, a record high figure for Rotoplas. This margin increase is due to an effective pricing strategy aimed at maintaining competitiveness, a reduction in raw material costs, and an increase in sales volumes of Tinaco Plus+ in Mexico, a product that has a lower average production cost.

Operating Income

The operating profit closed at Ps. 421 million for the quarter, representing a decrease of 4.0% compared to 1Q23. The operating margin decreased by 20 basis points to reach 15.8%, primarily due to an increase in operating expenses. This increase was linked to higher freight costs, attributed to the transportation of Tinaco Plus+ to plants in Mexico where it is not yet produced. Additionally, the increase in expenses was also influenced by initiatives in e-commerce and cybersecurity, as well as advertising for bebbia, which could not be offset by the lack of growth in some markets.

Although these digitalization initiatives increase our expenses in the short-term, they are aligned with our long-term vision for growth and efficiency. Measures such as process optimization and contract renegotiation are underway to manage these costs effectively.

Comprehensive Financing Result

The comprehensive financing result for 1Q24 resulted in an expense of Ps. 64 million compared to an expense of Ps. 411 million in the same period of 2023. The 2024 expense includes Ps. 100 million for interest on debt, commissions, and leases, alongside a benefit of Ps. 36 million due to exchange rate and inflation effects in Argentina.

The 2023 expense was mainly impacted by Ps. 252 million for the valuation of financial instruments for hedging exchange rate and Ps. 69 million for exchange losses and inflationary effects in Argentina.

In 2024, the accounting method for hedging instruments was changed, the effects of the MXN/USD hedge are now recorded alongside costs rather than within the Comprehensive Financing Result, influencing the gross margin.

Net Result

The net result in the first quarter of the year was Ps. 304 million, an increase of 8.3x compared to Ps. 37 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This increase is mainly due to the reduction in financial expenses described in the previous paragraph.

CapEx



3M

2024 % 2023 % %Δ Mexico 87 89 % 102 93 % (14.9 %) Argentina 7 7 % 1 1 % NM United States 0 0 % 5 4 % NM Others 4 4 % 2 2 % 121.6 % Total 98 100 % 110 100 % (11.1 %)

Capital investments represented 3.7% of quarterly sales and decreased by 11.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Capital investments include:

Mexico : an investment has been made in new technology to produce storage solutions. These investments are an essential part of the long-term sustainability strategy and are intended for the design of the new generation of water tanks. Additionally, it includes Ps. 22 million allocated to bebbia and Ps. 14 million to RSA treatment plants.

Argentina: the investment has focused on maintaining existing plants and increasing production capacity in the water flow segment.

ANALYSIS | BALANCE SHEET

Cash Conversion Cycle (Days)



3M



2024 2023 Δ days Inventory Days 76 92 (16) Accounts Receivale Days 59 78 (19) Accounts Payable Days 105 84 21 Cash Conversion Cycle 30 86 (56)

Inventory Days: Average Inventory / (3M Cost of Sales / 90)

Accounts Receivable Days: Average Accounts Receivable / (3M Sales / 90)

Accounts Payable Days: Average Suppliers / (3M Cost of Sales / 90)

During the quarter, the cash conversion cycle decreased by 56 days due to a widespread improvement in working capital management. This was achieved through increased inventory turnover, improved accounts receivable collection, and increased supplier financing.

Debt



3M



2024 2023 %Δ Total Debt 4,123 4,146 (0.6 %) Short-term Debt 124 147 (15.6 %) Long-term Debt 3,999 3,999 0.0 % Cash and Cash Equivalents 570 682 (16.4 %) Net Debt 3,553 3,464 2.6 %

Debt Maturity Profile

Total debt decreased to Ps. 4,123 million and corresponds to the AGUA 17-2X sustainable bond, as well as a working capital loan.



Currency Amount in MXN Rate Maturity AGUA 17-2X Sustainable Bond Mexican Pesos 4,098 Fixed 8.65% June 16, 2027 Citi Working Capital Loan U.S. Dollars 17 SOFR + 2.55% July 27, 2024 Citi Working Capital Loan Argentine Pesos 8 Fixed 111.5% August 26, 2024

FINANCIAL RATIOS



3M



2024 2023 %Δ Net Debt / EBITDA 1.7 x 1.6 x 0.1 x Interest covarage* 8.8 x 9.6 x (8.3 %) Total Liabilities / Total Stockholders' Equity 1.1 x 1.0 x 0.1 x Net Earnings per Share** 0.62 0.08 8.3 x

* EBITDA LTM/ net interest LTM

**Net income divided by 486.2 million shares, expressed in Mexican pesos.

Leverage as of the first quarter of 2024 was within the Company's debt guideline of 2.0x Net Debt/EBITDA.

ROIC / Cost of Capital



1Q17 1Q18 1Q19 1Q20 1Q21 1Q22 1Q23 1Q24 ROIC 7.1 % 8.0 % 7.8 % 9.4 % 14.8 % 13.1 % 16.1 % 14.0 % WACC 12.4 % 11.0 % 12.5 % 11.8 % 10.5 % 12.1 % 12.0 % 11.1 %

ROIC: NOPAT L12M/Average Invested Capital t, t-1

Invested Capital: Total Assets – Cash and Cash Equivalents – Short-Term Liabilities

ROIC excludes Flow program execution costs from 2Q20 to 4Q21 as they are one-off

The ROIC reached 14.0%, which represents a decrease of 210 bps compared to the same quarter of the previous year. However, it ended the quarter at 290 bps above the cost of capital, which recorded a decrease of 90 bps compared to the previous year.

Financial derivates

The use of derivative financial instruments is governed by the recommendations and policies issued by the Board of Directors and supervised by the Audit Committee, which provides guidelines on the management of exchange risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, the use of derivative and non-derivative financial instruments, and the investment of excess liquidity.

As of March 31st, 2024, the market value of Grupo Rotoplas' position was:





Market Value Instrument MXN/USD exchange rate forward Ps. (53.0) millon

ESG | ENVIORMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

During the quarter, the following progress stands out within sustainable initiatives:

Rotoplas has conducted a high-level assessment of risks and opportunities related to climate change and water security.

related to climate change and water security. Rotoplas has received, for the fourteenth consecutive year, the distinction of "Socially Responsible Company" in Mexico .

in . Various activities were carried out to promote an inclusive culture. Additionally, activities were conducted in all countries during the month of March as part of the commemoration of International Women's Day, including a broadcast on Rotoplas TV, webinars, and internal and external communication materials.

AGUA | PERFORMANCE AND ANALYST COVERAGE





1Q





2024 2023 %Δ AGUA* Closing Price 30.13 27.58 9.2 %

P/BV 2.4 x 2.1 x 0.3 x

EV/EBITDA 8.5 x 7.5 x 1.0 x

Treasury shares

As of March 31st, 2024, the Company had 2.0 million shares in the treasury, equivalent to an invested amount of Ps. 168 million. Treasury shares have never been cancelled.

Analyst Coverage

As of March 31, 2024, analysts' coverage was provided by:

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS | INCOME STATEMENT, BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

Income Statement

(Unaudited figures, millions of Mexican pesos)





1Q







2024 2023 %Δ Income Statement Net Sales 2,667 2,746 (2.9 %)

COGS 1,316 1,435 (8.3 %)

Gross Profit 1,352 1,311 3.1 %

% margin 50.7 % 47.7 % 300 bps

Operation Expenses 931 873 6.6 %

Operating Income 421 438 (4.0 %)

% margin 15.8 % 16.0 % (20 bps)

Comp. Financing Results (64) (411) (84.5 %)

Financial Income 11 31 (64.1 %)

Financial Expenses (75) (441) (83.1 %)

Income Before Taxes 357 27 NM

Taxes 54 (9) NM

Net Income 304 37 NM

% margin 11.4 % 1.3 % NM

EBITDA 555 553 0.4 %

% margin 20.8 % 20.1 % 70 bps



















Balance Sheet (unaudited figures in millions of Mexican pesos)





3M





2024 2023 %Δ Balance Sheet Cash and Cash Equivalents 570 682 (16.4 %) Accounts Receivable 1,780 2,039 (12.7 %) Inventory 1,239 1,420 (12.8 %) Other Current Assets 702 749 (6.2 %) Current Assets 4,292 4,890 (12.2 %) Property, Plant and Equipment - Net 3,982 3,215 23.8 % Other Long-term Assets 4,734 4,636 2.1 % Total Assets 13,007 12,741 2.1 % Short-term Debt 124 147 (15.9 %) Suppliers 870 728 19.5 % Other Accounts Payable 975 975 0.0 % Short-term Liablilities 1,969 1,850 6.4 % Long-term Debt 3,999 3,999 0.0 % Other long-term Liabilities 834 609 36.9 % Total Liablities 6,802 6,458 5.3 % Total Stockholders' Equity 6,205 6,283 (1.2 %) Total Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity 13,007 12,741 2.1 %

Cash Flow (Unaudited figures, millions of Mexican pesos)





3M





2024 2023 %Δ Cash Flow EBIT 421 438 (4.0 %) Depreciation and Amortization 134 113 18.4 % Inventory (173) 15 NM Accounts Receivable (237) (264) (10.3 %) Accounts Payable 49 (14) NM Other Current Liabilities (54) (70) (22.9 %) Taxes (8) (82) (90.6 %) Operating Cash Flow 132 136 (3.0 %) CapEx (98) (110) (11.1 %) Other Investment Activities (15) 54 (127.4 %) Investing Cash Flow (113) (56) NM Dividends 0 0 NM Repurchase Fund (5) (13) (62.3 %) Short and Long-term Debt 8 50 0.0 % Interest and Leases (41) (42) (4.0 %) Financing Cash Flow (38) (5) NM Change in Cash (18) 75 (124.3 %) Effect of exchange rate on cash 23 (66) NM Net Change in Cash 4 9 (53.7 %) Inicial Cash Balance 566 673 (15.9 %) Final Cash Balance 570 682 (16.4 %)

PRESS RELEASES | 1Q24

Rotoplas completed the acquisition of the remaining 20% of the shares of Soluciones y Tratamiento Ecológico, S.A. de C.V. (Sytesa). This was done in order to consolidate full ownership of Sytesa, commercially known as Rotoplas Water Services (RSA). – March 7th

completed the acquisition of the remaining 20% of the shares of Soluciones y Tratamiento Ecológico, S.A. de C.V. (Sytesa). This was done in order to consolidate full ownership of Sytesa, commercially known as Rotoplas Water Services (RSA). – Rotoplas announced the start of construction of the new plant in the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico - February 22nd .

announced the start of construction of the new plant in the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of - . Rotoplas announced that the Board of Directors will propose and submit for a vote at the next Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting the incorporation of Regina García-Cuéllar and Marcos Westphalen as new members - February 21st .

announced that the Board of Directors will propose and submit for a vote at the next Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting the incorporation of Regina García-Cuéllar and as new members - . Rotoplas acquired an operational treatment plant in Puebla , with the aim of fostering the growth of the water treatment and recycling business in Mexico - February 15th .

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With over 40 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

