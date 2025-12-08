Rotostitch Raises $1M in Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Apparel Manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotostitch, an innovative manufacturing startup in automated textile manufacturing technologies, announced today that it has raised $1M in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round, led by Boost VC and Nova Threshold. The new capital will accelerate product development, scale manufacturing capabilities, and expand go-to-market efforts. "Rotostitch has the right team at the right moment," said Emily Yu, investor at Boost VC. "We are particularly excited about their unique technical approach to tackle the apparel supply chain."

Rotostitch is addressing a major transformation in the apparel industry: the shift to fully-automated, flexible manufacturing that shortens lead times and responds rapidly to fashion cycles. Rotostitch enables brands to move from concept to garment faster and more sustainably.

"This round enables us to bring our vision of smart, agile textile production into reality," said Leah McClure, an ex-Tesla/Neuralink engineer and co-founder & CEO of Rotostitch. "With the backing of forward-thinking investors, we're ready to revolutionize how apparel is made by reducing waste, increasing speed and giving brands a competitive edge."

Rotostitch Co-Founder and CTO Anson Tsang, a former Princeton materials science PhD candidate and ex-Tesla/Apple engineer will help co-lead the company's hardware platform. "The company's proprietary manufacturing process will deliver dramatically greater speed and versatility compared to today's technologies. This will drive the adoption of sustainable fashion technology and automation across the industry." Anson and Leah also emphasized that Rotostitch's architecture will allow the system to evolve over time as customer needs and industry standards continue to shift.

The company's mission is to make advanced automation accessible, supporting a more responsive, local and sustainable supply chain.

Founded by ex-Tesla/Neuralink/Apple engineers, Rotostitch is transforming apparel manufacturing powered by proprietary hardware and software.

