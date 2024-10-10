RotoUnderworld Closes $1.5 Million in Pre-Seed Round to Transform Fantasy Sports & iGaming with FastDraft Mobile Platform

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RotoUnderworld, a technology company that analyzes statistical data for fantasy sports, announced today that it has raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round to build the next-generation fantasy gaming platform. The round was led by iGaming mavens and technology investors recognizing the company's hyperactive user base and mobile development capabilities.

RotoUnderworld's new FastDraft app is revolutionizing the iGaming sector with high-engagement fantasy contests that appeal to both low and high-volume customers. By reducing draft times, simplifying the user experience, and providing more actionable in-game data, FastDraft is accessible to a wider audience of sports fans and fantasy enthusiasts.

"RotoUnderworld is on a mission to bring knowledge and joy to sports," said Matthew Kelley, founder of RotoUnderworld and gameplay architect of FastDraft. "Soon after our sports data business ramped up, we were inundated by fantasy sports consumers eager for more mobile fantasy gaming options, especially in the rapidly growing best ball vertical. We listened and delivered."

"Our drafts finish in under 5 minutes, which is 10 times faster than traditional best ball formats," said Kelley. "By simplifying the scoring and reducing the time to draft, FastDraft appeals to over 50 million fantasy gamers worldwide who love drafting but often feel overwhelmed by the complexity, competition and time commitment. FastDraft's streamlined format makes it easy to engage with the app and significantly increases user spend per session."

After acquiring more than 1,000 new FastDraft users in the first month, the company is preparing a seed funding round to scale the platform, introduce new contest formats and promote the brand to the millions of fantasy gamers worldwide eager to start drafting faster.

FastDraft's initial launch demonstrated the market's appetite for a new generation of mobile fantasy sports products. RotoUnderworld will continue disrupting the fantasy sports industry with its groundbreaking technology, becoming a leader in the fast-growing iGaming sector by bringing knowledge, joy, and speed to sports fans.

RotoUnderworld's PlayerProfiler.com reimagined how sports fans access advanced sports data and statistics. The company is a prominent fantasy sports information service provider, and its new venture, FastDraft, is the fastest-growing fantasy sports product in the iGaming sector.

