ROTTEN APPLES DIRECTS 9.3M SEARCHES AND COUNTING TOWARDS EQUAL PROTECTION FOR WOMEN

In partnership with the ERA Coalition, Rotten Apples now provides additional information and resources to obtain more information from partners and how to report cases of inequity and discrimination.

"Rotten Apples continues to build a bridge between media and social action," said Bekah Nutt, Co-Founder of Rotten Apples and Digital Director, Level Forward. "By harnessing the power of entertainment fans around the world, we're confident that just equality and protection under the law is coming to America," added Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker.

Carol Jenkins, Co-President/CEO of The ERA Coalition said, "The ERA Coalition is thrilled to collaborate with Rotten Apples and Level Forward to push for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). We are closer than ever, and Virginia could vote to be the required 38th state to ratify the ERA as early as January 2020. Rotten Apples focus on equality and justice for girls and women in general - and the get out the vote in Virginia in particular - is powerful."

Rotten Apples (THEROTTENAPPL.ES) is a Level Forward company (www.levelforward.co). Formed in early 2018 to develop, produce and finance storytelling on screens and stages of all sizes, Level Forward and Rotten Apples are working to build an entertainment ecosystem driven by creative excellence in pursuit of equity and economic transformation. The Company has won two Tony Awards (Oklahoma!), been nominated for ten (What The Constitution Means To Me), has Slave Play now on Broadway, produced four films (including The Assistant, Topside), all with first-time female filmmakers, produced seven short films as part of Level Forward's Shatterbox partnership with Refinery29, and is developing two entertainment technology companies including Rotten Apples. Paired with all the Company's work is an impact model that supports community change organizations confronting the epidemics of discrimination, racism, and violence, and who are working to build a more equitable and just society. Level Forward aspires to re-define how a high-performance enterprise balances profit and purpose.

The ERA Coalition (www.eracoalition.org) is comprised of over 100 national and local organizations working to amend the U.S. Constitution to include these words: "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex." Women, deliberately left out of the Constitution, would then be written in.

SOURCE Level Forward

Related Links

http://www.levelforward.co

