Rotten Tomatoes Launches New Podcast, "Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotten Tomatoes, entertainment fans' go-to resource for entertainment recommendations, announced today that it is launching a new podcast, "Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong." Premiering today, the podcast will offer listeners informative and lively conversations about some of the most beloved – and despised – movies, TV and streaming shows ever made. Hosted and distributed by ART19, "Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong" is available on various podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple. New episodes will launch weekly on Thursdays at 6 A.M. ET.

Hosted by Rotten Tomatoes Editor Jacqueline Coley and Contributing Editor and comedian Mark Ellis -- with special appearances from Curation Manager Tim Ryan -- the podcast will playfully unpack the entertainment content some fans think Rotten Tomatoes and critics "got wrong," according to its world-famous Tomatometer. Layered with expert opinion, cultural commentary, amusing banter and quick wit, each episode will dive into one film or series that fans love with a "Rotten" Tomatometer score or that was deemed "Fresh" by critics, but is panned by audiences.

"Some fans love to tell us at Rotten Tomatoes that the Tomatometer score and critics got it wrong, and we hear them," said Joel Meares, Editor-in-Chief of Rotten Tomatoes. "We love inviting passionate, friendly debate, while helping audiences find amazing content, and our new podcast 'Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong' does both. Our goal is to give fans an entertaining, new way to discover beloved and not-so-beloved films and shows and join a lively and often hilarious discussion with some of the sharpest and funniest voices in the entertainment space."

The premiere episode breaks down the 2005 anti-superhero thriller, Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves, with subsequent episodes exploring everything from cult classics and genre films to sleeper hits and underrated gems. Conversations will center around what contemporary critics said at time of release, what audiences thought then and now, and the cultural forces that have helped shape the opinions of entertainment lovers today.

"Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong" builds upon the success of Rotten Tomatoes' movie, TV and award season editorial coverage, as well as its slate of original series including "The Ketchup," "Binge Battle," "Couch Tomatoes," and its con-favorite, fans vs. critics live event, "Your Opinion Sucks," and others.

Popular on YouTube, the Rotten Tomatoes channel has experienced 70 percent growth in video views year-over-year, while overall video views on the Rotten Tomatoes TV channel were up 43 percent. Rotten Tomatoes also continues to see steady growth in its social footprint. Over the past year, the brand has had a 50 percent increase in Instagram followers, as well as double-digit growth in Twitter impressions and Facebook page likes.

Trailer link: https://youtu.be/WaAO86_i84Y

