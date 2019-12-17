ROTTEN TOMATOES REVEALS THE BEST FILMS AND TELEVISION SHOWS OF THE DECADE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's Eve marks not only the end of 2019 but also the end of the 2010s. Rotten Tomatoes is excited to expand on their annual year-end best-of list by looking back at the best films and television series released during the past decade. During this time there have been 566,396 film reviews and 105,181 television reviews submitted to the site. Of the 12,213 movies reviewed 7,952 are Fresh on the Tomatometer. Out of the 3,259 total seasons that premiered over the past decade, 2,608 new TV seasons received Fresh scores.

In addition to the 200 Best Movies of the Decade, which is listed alphabetically, Rotten Tomatoes has included categories covering the Best Horror Films, Best Sci-Fi Films, Best Superhero Films, Best Animated Films, Best Comedies and Best TV Series of the 2010s. The best of the decade lists are ranked by adjusted Tomatometer, a formula which weighs multiple factors, including a movie's release year and its total number of reviews.

You can see the list of categories with links to the full lists below:

200 Best Movies of the Decade

https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/the-200-best-movies-of-the-2010s/

50 Best Superhero Movies of the 2010s

https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/the-50-best-superhero-movies-of-the-2010s/

50 Best Sci-Fi Movies of the 2010s

https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/the-50-best-sci-fi-movies-of-the-2010s/

50 Best Animated Movies of the 2010s

https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/the-50-best-animated-movies-of-the-2010s/

50 Best Comedies of the 2010s

https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/the-50-best-comedy-movies-of-the-2010s/

50 Best Horror Movies of the 2010s

https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/the-50-best-horror-movies-of-the-2010s/

50 Best TV Seasons of the 2010s

https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/guide/best-tv-seasons-2010s/

