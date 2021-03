Rottweiler Debuts As Top Canine In Detroit

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, the Rottweiler claimed the top spot in Detroit in the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) 2020 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.

The Rottweiler had been slowly climbing up the ranks, most recently holding the #2 spot for two consecutive years. This year, the Rottweiler secured the #1 ranking, pushing the German Shepherd Dog down to 3rd. Another breed to watch out for is the French Bulldog, which jumped from 7th to a 2nd.

"I'm excited to see the Rottweiler holding the top spot in this city for a change," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "Rottweilers are naturally playful, gentle and loving to their families. Their calm and confident temperament makes them a great companion to many. But when necessary, they also make a good guard dog."

Detroit's top 5 breeds for 2020:

Rottweiler French Bulldog German Shepherd Dog Golden Retriever Bulldog

* Registration data pulled from Detroit zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The AKC also announced its nationwide rankings today at the AKC Museum of the Dog in NYC. The Labrador Retriever celebrates a milestone! The loveable Lab remains the number one most popular breed in the United States for the 30th year.

While the Lab holds firmly to the top spot, the French Bulldog has continued to skyrocket in popularity. The Frenchie landed at number two in 2020, knocking the German Shepherd Dog down to third. The German Shepherd Dog had been the second most popular dog breed since 2009.

Most Popular Breeds Nationwide 2020

Labrador Retriever French Bulldog German Shepherd Dog Golden Retriever Bulldog

