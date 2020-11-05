Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Named in 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn was chosen for "Best Law Firms" of 2021 by U.S. News — Best Lawyers® for their work in San Francisco on the plaintiffs' side. They have gained this recognition more than once; to date, they have been ranked in this renowned publication for more than 11 years.

In 2009, U.S. News & World Report partnered with Best Lawyers® to compile an unbiased resource for individuals seeking legal counsel across the United States. To qualify for "Best Law Firms" consideration, a firm must have one or more attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© for the corresponding publication year. Eligible firms are then evaluated through information collected from clients, lawyer ballots, and law firm surveys to ascertain whether a listing is deserved.

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn had the honor of having five of their attorneys selected to The Best Lawyers in America© 2021, which qualified their firm to be considered for "Best Law Firms." As a result of their firm history, client and peer renown, the firm is now distinguished with San Francisco metropolitan rankings in "Best Law Firms" of 2021 as follows:

Tier 1:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Tier 3:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has fought for the rights of injured individuals since 1980. RFTM and their lawyers have been recognized by multiple organizations including Super Lawyers®, Lawdragon, and The National Trial Lawyers. If you are seeking award-winning legal representation that will dedicate all of their resources and attention to your case, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn is the firm for you.

Visit Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn online at rftmlaw.com to learn more about their legal services. For "Best Law Firms" information and inquiries, please visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

SOURCE Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn

