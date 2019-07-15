Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Obtains $58 Million Judgement on Behalf of Injured Worker

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn and attorneys Tim Tietjen and Robert Igleheart achieved a $58 million judgement on behalf of 28-year-old Harley Squires, a worker who was struck by a 20-30 lb. tree limb that was dropped 20 feet by a contractor. After a two-day bench trial, the judge determined Mr. Kruck's negligence caused Mr. Squires' injuries and awarded him over $58 million, with $40 million in non-economic damages. This outcome earned the award for #1 Top Decision for Worker/Workplace Negligence in 2018.

Tragically, Mr. Squires sustained extensive skull fractures and bleeding throughout his brain. Mr. Squires lost consciousness and did not regain consciousness until a few weeks later. He underwent emergent surgery to remove parts of his skull and then placement in his stomach to preserve the bone for later reattachment. Despite surviving this harrowing experience, he still suffers from permanent cognitive and physical injuries, and must use a cane to walk.

Prior to the bench trial, RFTM and Squires settled for $1.5 million with the homeowner for negligently hiring an unlicensed contractor. Kruck's insurer throughout the litigation denied coverage for this incident claiming it was not covered under the insurance policy. Kruck's insurer then refused to defend Mr. Kruck.

The case was then taken to a bench trial to determine the Kruck's liability and the damages to Mr. Squires. Detailed testimony through expert witnesses and 12 videotaped depositions provided the Judge sufficient information to award a $58 million judgement. There is now pending litigation against Kruck's insurer for failing to defend Kruck.

