Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Partner-Attorneys Selected for The Best Lawyers in America©

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner-Attorneys June Bashant, John M. Feder, Cynthia B. McGuinn, Ronald H. Rouda, and Timothy G. Tietjen were each named in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 for their excellent work in their respective practice areas. Published every year by Best Lawyers®, this list boasts the top 5% of the United States' practicing lawyers.

Since The Best Lawyers in America is regarded as a respected peer-review publication, the selection process is rigorous. Attorneys must be nominated by a third-party before they can be considered for inclusion in the final list. Then, selected nominees and previous listees are assessed through peer review. Before they are selected, they are rated and assessed for good standing with their respective state bar and ethics committee. The result is a list of elite practicing attorneys vetted for quality and reliability.

About June Bashant

With 20 years of experience serving clients victimized by catastrophic injury, June Bashant has worked to improve safety standards in favor of consumers. Her biggest verdicts include the $20 million compensation she won, alongside John Feder, for the victim of a deadly exposure to a harmful virus. She has repeatedly been named to the Super Lawyers® list and has been recognized by Best Lawyers® since 2019.

About John M. Feder

Best Lawyers® has honored John Feder consistently since 2013. His past achievements include working as the president of the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association in 2007 and serving as the state president of the Consumer Attorneys of California. In both positions, he wrote and lectured on personal injury as a legal practice area. Furthermore, he won what is thought to be the biggest settlement for a motorcycle wrongful death case.

About Cynthia B. McGuinn

Cynthia McGuinn has been listed by Best Lawyers® since 2008. She impressively set a record for the largest personal injury verdict in Sonoma County in 2015. Her previous honors include her recognition by the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association as the 2003 Trial Lawyer of the Year, and her memberships with the International Society of Barristers and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. These organizations are invitation-only, with the latter admitting a mere 600 lawyers around the globe.

About Attorney Ronald H. Rouda

Recognized by Best Lawyers® since 1991, Ronald Rouda is the founding partner of Rouda, Feder, Tietjen & McGuinn. In 2011, he earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Board of Trial Advocates, a national legal association for which he also served as president in 1998. He is also dedicated to trial advocacy, as made evident by his huge contributions to The Youth Education Project, an interactive curriculum created by the American Board of Trial Advocates that aims to educate children on the reasoning behind trial by jury. The program has met success across the United States.

About Timothy G. Tietjen

Timothy Tietjen has been practicing law for more than 35 years. Like his partners, Tim Tietjen has won many multimillion-dollar cases and served as president of the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association. He has been recognized in the Super Lawyers® list every single year since 2006, and in 2013, he earned his first recognition from Best Lawyers®.

