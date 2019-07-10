Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Recovered Millions for Truck Accident Victim

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, a personal injury law firm based in the Bay Area, achieved a multi-million dollar settlement for a man who sustained severely debilitating injuries in a collision with a semi-truck. The negotiated award was heralded as the "#6 Top Mediated Settlement for a Motor Vehicle Accident in 2018."

In this case, the firm represented Ignacio Jimenez-Estrada, a 60-year-old farmer. On July 31, 2015, Jimenez-Estrada was driving a tractor on a road in Tulare County, CA when he was suddenly struck by a Quinn Rentals semi-truck driven by Thomas Goulart, who reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that he fell asleep behind the wheel. The impact cut the tractor in half and threw Jimenez-Estrada from his seat onto the road. His severe injuries included facial degloving; a traumatic brain injury; fractures of his spine, face and finger; a collapsed lung; and a torn rotator cuff.

Jimenez-Estrada's injuries caused him to spend months in the hospital and he incurred significant medical bills. Due to his injuries, Jimenez-Estrada could not work as a farmer anymore. Despite Goulart's admission of fatigued driving, Quinn Rentals did not initially acknowledge fault for the collision.

Ignacio Jimenez-Estrada chose Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn and Tim Tietjen to represent him so that he could receive the compensation he deserved. One the eve of trial, RFTM negotiated close to a $4 million dollar settlement. The settlement was ultimately recognized as the sixth largest vehicle collision settlement for 2018.

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn is a full-service personal injury firm located in San Francisco, CA. In addition to vehicle collision cases, their attorneys represent those who were injured in work accidents, by dangerous products, premise liability cases, and more. To learn more about Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn or to schedule a free consultation with the firm's team of attorneys, call 415-940-7176 or visit their website at www.rftmlaw.com.

