Rough-Terrain Crane Market Share to register a growth of USD 135.61 Mn at a CAGR of 5.18%| Rapid growth of utility infrastructure in the US and Western Europe to boost market growth | Technavio

Rough-Terrain Crane Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.74%

Key market segments: Capacity (50-80 tons, below 50 tons, and above 80 tons) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 39%

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 135.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.74 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Liebherr International AG, Broderson Manufacturing Corp., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd., SANY Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., TIL Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Trend

The popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes

These cranes are perfect for applications that require big modular components to be lifted and maneuvered. Rough-terrain cranes with capacities of over 120 tonnes are available from several manufacturers, including Manitowoc and Tadano. Vendors are now selling light equipment that is easy to handle and can lift high weights thanks to advancements in body design. As a result, end-users are investing in these cranes since they cover all of the lift capacities of other crane types without incurring additional costs. As a result, the rising popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes will aid market expansion in the future years.

Rough-Terrain Crane Market Challenge

The high maintenance and compliance costs

The vendors are required to develop a wide range of rough-terrain cranes that suit both domestic and foreign markets due to the varying nature of needs in different international markets, which is driving up the cost of production. The chassis design and axle specifications of rough-terrain crane models used in Japan, for example, differ from those used in the United States. Furthermore, strict rules such as Stage V (in Europe) that are enforced to regulate emissions from big industrial trucks raise the cost even further. Furthermore, nations like China and India are projected to implement comparable regulatory standards, posing a threat to market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Rough-Terrain Crane Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Liebherr International AG

Broderson Manufacturing Corp.

KATO WORKS CO. LTD.

Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd.

SANY Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corp.

The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

TIL Ltd.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by Capacity

50-80 Tons



The 50-80 tonnes segment will gain considerable market share in rough-terrain cranes. The development of new models in this segment, as well as a considerable increase in the usage of mid-size rough-terrain cranes in major end-user industries, are both contributing to the growth. For example, Terex, a well-known market vendor, just unveiled the Terex TRT 80 rough-terrain crane, which has an 80-ton maximum capacity.

Below 50 Tons



Above 80 Tons

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 39 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for rough-terrain cranes. The market in this region, however, will increase faster than the market in other regions.

The increasing rise of key end-user industries including construction, oil and gas, and utilities in countries like the United States, as well as the presence of prominent players, will help the rough-terrain crane market in North America grow over the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Capacity



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Capacity

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Capacity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Capacity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Capacity

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Capacity



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Capacity

5.3 50-80 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on 50-80 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on 50-80 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on 50-80 tons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on 50-80 tons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Below 50 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Below 50 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Below 50 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Below 50 tons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Below 50 tons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Above 80 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Above 80 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Above 80 tons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Above 80 tons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Above 80 tons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Capacity

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Capacity ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 KATO WORKS CO. LTD.

Exhibit 93: KATO WORKS CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 94: KATO WORKS CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: KATO WORKS CO. LTD. - Key offerings

10.4 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 96: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 99: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

10.5 SANY Group

Exhibit 100: SANY Group - Overview



Exhibit 101: SANY Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: SANY Group - Key offerings

10.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Tadano Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Tadano Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Tadano Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Tadano Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Tadano Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 111: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Terex Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

Exhibit 116: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 TIL Ltd.

Exhibit 121: TIL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: TIL Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: TIL Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

