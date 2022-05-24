Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market size to grow by 18,937 units | 49% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

The increased government spending on infrastructure will be the key factor driving the growth of the market. Emerging smart cities and the rising demand for housing projects will further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as increasing equipment rental, shortage of skilled operators, and rising stringent emission regulations on construction machinery will hamper the market growth.

Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market is analyzed across telescopic RTLT and masted RTLT segments.

The Telescopic RTLT segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021.

Telescopic RTLTs are fitted with pallet forks, buckets, and other attachments to handle materials.

They can lift materials for heights up to 50 feet and are ideal for use in confined spaces.

Many such benefits are increasing the use of telescopic RTLTs in the construction industry.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

The expanding urban population in countries such as China and India is attracting significant investments in both residential and commercial spaces.

and is attracting significant investments in both residential and commercial spaces. Also, governments in developing countries in the region are reducing interest rates to boost the growth of the construction sector.

Moreover, the increasing number of smart city projects is creating significant opportunities for market players operating in the region.

Companies Covered:

The global rough terrain lift trucks market is fragmented. Vendors operating in the market are focusing on manufacturing equipment that suits the local environmental conditions of the customer. In addition, several RTLT manufacturers are funding rental companies and forming partnerships. This is enabling them to have a broader reach of customers and strengthen their customer relationships.

Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the global rough terrain lift trucks market.

A LIFT INDUSTRIAL LTD.

AUSA CENTER SLU

CASE Construction

Crown Equipment Corp.

Harlo Products Inc.

Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Liftking Manufacturing Corp.

Vmax International Group Shanghai Co. Ltd.

Wolter Group LLC

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.57% Market growth 2022-2026 18937.36 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A LIFT INDUSTRIAL LTD., AUSA CENTER SLU, CASE Construction, Crown Equipment Corp., Harlo Products Inc., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Liftking Manufacturing Corp., Vmax International Group Shanghai Co. Ltd., and Wolter Group LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

