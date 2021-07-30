Round 2: G FUEL Launches New "Orange Vibe" Energy Drink Inspired By World-Famous YouTuber And Rapper KSI

28-year-old KSI hails from London and created his first YouTube channel, JideJunior , in 2008, and launched his current channel, KSIOlajidebt, in 2009. He started building a loyal following by posting FIFA gameplay for his fans before producing vlogs and parody rap songs. KSI's illustrious career also includes being a professional rapper with seven top 10 singles on the UK Singles Chart and an undefeated boxer. To date, the renaissance man has over 36.5 million subscribers and over 9 billion views across his two YouTube channels.

G FUEL Orange Vibe is named after KSI's catchy "Bad Lil Vibe" song from his best-selling debut studio album, Dissimulation. The new flavor is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. Orange Vibe is G FUEL and KSI's second co-developed flavor, after having launched G FUEL Strawberry Banana in 2019.

"KSI's unrelenting work ethic, passion, and energy are infectious. We've loved every moment of working with him over the past two years, and we're incredibly happy to release our second flavor together," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "With its energizing and liquified orange cream ice pop flavor, G FUEL Orange Vibe is the perfect summertime beverage."

G FUEL Orange Vibe is now available for pre-order in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collector's boxes, which include one 40-serving Orange Vibe tub and one 16 oz Orange Vibe shaker cup, at https://gfuel.ly/orange-vibe. Be sure to also follow @GFuelEnergy on social media for updates on an upcoming Orange Vibe version of G FUEL Cans launching in August.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 280,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE G FUEL

Related Links

https://gfuel.com/

