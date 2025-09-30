Round Hill Hotel & Villas Announces New Michelin-Star Culinary Experience for Thanksgiving 2025

As part of the "Culinary Constellation" series, the resort welcomes celebrated Chef Jordi Artal of Barcelona's Michelin-starred Cinc Sentits

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Hill Hotel & Villas announces the next chapter of its signature culinary program, A Culinary Constellation: Michelin-Star Chefs at Round Hill. Curated by Executive Chef Martin Ian Maginley, the series brings world-class talent to Jamaica through exclusive, limited-time dining events.

Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica, welcomes diners for its Michelin Star Guest Chef Series this Thanksgiving. Witness Chef Artal's mastery firsthand on Thursday, November 27th. Chef Artal, a self-taught chef and founder of Barcelona's two-Michelin-starred Cinc Sentits, crafts immersive tasting menus that blend Catalan heritage, modern technique, and storytelling born from his Silicon Valley past. Complimentary reservations required.

This Thanksgiving, Round Hill welcomes Chef Jordi Artal, the chef behind Barcelona's two-Michelin-star restaurant Cinc Sentits. Known for modern interpretations of Catalan cuisine, Artal brings a distinctive perspective that underscores Round Hill's commitment to offering trend-setting gastronomy for global travelers.

Thanksgiving Culinary Highlights

Over the holiday weekend, guests can experience a two-day culinary journey crafted by Chef Artal:

Culinary Encounter – November 27

An immersive afternoon tasting that introduces Artal's blend of Catalan heritage, modern technique, and multisensory storytelling influenced by his Silicon Valley background.





Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner – November 27

During Round Hill's festive Thanksgiving buffet, Artal will present a signature station dish, offering guests a rare taste of Michelin-level artistry within a traditional holiday feast.





Grand Finale Dinner – November 29

A five-course tasting menu on the Hanover Terrace, with dishes such as bluefin tuna croustade with piparra gel and caviar, spiny lobster tail with cilantro cream spheres and Red Stripe sauce, and grilled beef tenderloin with whipped celeriac and red wine-black pepper glaze. Dessert highlights include smoked ice cream with allspice-infused toffee and Tia María caramel—an evening designed to connect flavor, memory, and emotion.

"For me, cooking while traveling is about creating a dialogue between my roots and the place I'm visiting," said Chef Jordi Artal. "At Round Hill, I look forward to blending Catalan traditions with the vibrant flavors of Jamaica and sharing that story with every guest at the table."

As part of the collaboration, one of Chef Artal's signature creations will be introduced as a permanent dish on Round Hill's menu, giving future guests a lasting taste of the partnership.

A Global Culinary Vision at Round Hill

Launched in 2024, Round Hill's Culinary Constellation series has already featured two internationally acclaimed chefs; Chef Artal joins as the third in the lineup. Looking ahead, Round Hill will also collaborate with award-winning celebrity Chef Rocco DiSpirito in March 2026, further cementing its position as a Caribbean leader in luxury gastronomy.

"With Culinary Constellation, our goal is to bring the world's most innovative chefs to Round Hill and give our guests access to experiences they won't find elsewhere in the Caribbean," said Executive Chef Martin Ian Maginley. "Chef Artal's Thanksgiving pop-up exemplifies the artistry and storytelling that define this series."

For reservations or details, visit www.RoundHill.com.

About Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Since 1953, Round Hill has welcomed discerning travelers with warm Jamaican hospitality on 110 acres of former pineapple groves near Montego Bay. Ocean-view rooms and suites, inspired by Ralph Lauren, complement private villas, seaside dining, and three bar concepts. Guests can explore Jamaica with river rafting, ziplines, and private sunset cruises. Family offerings include a supervised children's program and on-site nanny services. The Round Hill Spa features Elemis aromatherapy and treatments rooted in natural, island ingredients. Wellness amenities include five tennis courts, an open-air yoga pavilion, and a panoramic fitness center.

