Round Investment Platform Gives Individual Investors Access to Top Institutional Managers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Round, the first digital investment consultant providing non-accredited investors with easy access to institutional fund managers, today launched an investment platform for individuals seeking to build long-term wealth.

Round is a direct pipeline to the powerhouses that invest for institutions and high net worth investors. Investors can join Round to receive a dynamically curated portfolio with funds from asset managers such as Guggenheim Partners, DoubleLine, Gabelli Funds, PIMCO, Brookfield, Cohen & Steers, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Highland Capital Management.

Round will appeal to investors who have relied heavily on passive ETFs and robo-advisors during the long-term bull market and are now focusing on active management as a way to seek outperformance and accumulate wealth.

"Round provides simple access to the most sophisticated human portfolio managers who actively work to manage risk and grow assets – not robots with algorithms designed to just ride the waves of the market," said Saul Cohen, Round's co-founder.

When investors join Round – available online or on mobile – they start by answering questions about their income, assets, risk tolerance, financial goals and desired timeline to meet their goals. Round's technology dynamically matches the investor with a mix of fund managers who invest the member's capital across various asset classes. Portfolios may be reallocated based on the investors' needs, performance and market conditions.

Round's investment minimum is just $500, with a 0.5 percent advisory fee for brokerage, custodial and investment advisory services, but only if returns are positive – Round waives its fee if returns are negative.

Cohen, a former portfolio manager at Guggenheim, and software engineer Ron Rojany co-founded Round in 2016 to provide guidance and actively managed investing opportunities to investors who may not have the time or resources to invest with high-end fund managers on their own. The platform automates all the processes associated with trading, portfolio construction, active management and distribution into one system.

"Round unlocks a world once exclusively reserved for the ultra-wealthy and large institutions, including not only equity and fixed income, but also alternative assets and strategies," said Cohen. "As a digital investment consultant providing dynamic allocation, Round is leveling the playing field and closing the gap in investment offerings."

Round members can track investment performance, learn about fund managers and receive content about their portfolios and the markets on desktop and in the app.

Round is a registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

