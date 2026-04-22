Round Room Celebrates Teachers Nationwide Through Employee-Powered Teachers Rock Initiative

Annual Initiative Recognizes Educators Across the U.S. Through Employee Stories and Surprise Recognitions

$10,000 Awarded to Select Educators Through Heartfelt Employee-Nominated Video Submissions

Hundreds of Additional Teachers Supported Nationwide through Gifts, Supplies, and Classroom Resources

FISHERS, Ind., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For educators who pour their time, energy, and often their own resources into shaping young lives, appreciation doesn't always come often. Through its annual Teachers Rock initiative, Round Room, LLC, one of the nation's largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, is working to change that by surprising teachers across the country with moments of heartfelt recognition, sparked by the very people whose lives they helped. Throughout the initiative, employees shared personal stories of gratitude, resulting in $10,000 awarded to select educators and meaningful classroom support reaching hundreds more nationwide.

Annual Initiative Recognizes Educators Across the U.S. Through Employee Stories and Surprise Recognitions Post this Video Recap of Round Room's Teachers Rock 2026 Speed Speed

Built by the employees of Round Room and each of its entities, including TCC and Wireless Zone, the Teachers Rock initiative gives staff an opportunity to show appreciation for educators. This year, Round Room invited employees to recognize a teacher who made an impact on their life. Educators nationwide received thoughtful gifts including cozy blankets and essential supplies such as pens, paper and Kleenex, designed to support their needs both inside and outside the classroom.

For one employee, Teacher Rock was an opportunity to honor her high school guidance counselor whose influence extended far beyond the classroom.

"Mrs. Connie White was more than a guidance counselor, she was someone who gave extra time, care and encouragement not only to me, but to so many of my peers," said Hannah Schutte, Round Room Gives Program Director, who surprised her former guidance counselor during a classroom visit, "Programs like Teachers Rock are one of many reasons I love working at Round Room. Our employees are able to turn gratitude into action and recognize the people who helped shape who we are today."

The heartfelt teacher surprises and employee stories are featured in a video that captures the emotion and gratitude behind each nomination. The nominations highlighted educators who guided students well beyond academics, shaping character, supporting emotional growth, and offering encouragement when it mattered most.

"What makes Teachers Rock so meaningful is that it's driven entirely by our employees," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. "These recognitions come from genuine gratitude of teachers who went the extra mile and left a lasting impact. From surprise awards to classroom support across the country, this initiative reflects the heart of our culture and our belief in turning appreciation into action."

Teachers Rock is a part of Round Room's quarterly community giveback initiatives, which focus on addressing different needs throughout the year based on employee passions and local impact opportunities.

The Round Room Way: Community at the Core

Philanthropy is woven into the fabric of Round Room, driven by the passion and creativity of its employees and store owners. From local backpack giveaways enhanced with dunk tanks, obstacle courses, and partner giveaways, to national quarterly initiatives that support teachers, pet rescues and those affected by domestic violence, the company is committed to making a real impact. With over $10 million donated through its community grant program, benefiting more than 2,000 local nonprofits, Round Room continues to uplift communities through both grassroots efforts and large-scale giving.

To learn more about Round Room and their philanthropic commitments, visit roundroom.com/our-impact

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,300 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $10M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2025 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC is a Verizon wireless retailer that operates over 500 locations from coast to coast and employs upwards of 1,900 people. As a certified 'Culture of Good' company, TCC encourages employees to give back in every community it serves through its Community Grant program, volunteer opportunities, and local philanthropic events. TCC has been recognized with several notable awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com. For more information about TCC's parent company, Round Room, LLC, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone® is the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with 790 independently owned and operated Verizon wireless stores across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Wireless Zone has earned prestigious industry rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise in 2025. From franchisees to corporate employees, each team member plays a critical role in its giveback efforts through system-wide fundraising campaigns or nominating a local charity for a community grant. The system is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone, LLC. Visit www.WirelessZone.com for more information or www.RoundRoom.com to learn about its parent company, Round Room, LLC.

Media Contact: Jessica Cahill, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Round Room (TCC | Wireless Zone)