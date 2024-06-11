Round Room, LLC. Gifts $60,000 in Grants to Support Animal Rescues Nationwide

As the Need for Pet Adoption Increases, One of the Nation's Largest Verizon Authorized Retailers Donates Thousands to Six Rescues

FISHERS, Ind., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal of increasing the number of pet adoptions in the U.S., Round Room, LLC – one of the nation's largest Verizon Authorized Retailers – surprised six animal rescues with a $10,000 grant during recent adoption events. As part of the company's third annual Rescues Rock initiative, its TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations also hosted a month-long supply drive and on-site pet adoption events on May 11.

The Goal

While 6.3 million animals enter shelters every year, only two-thirds become adopted. As the critical need for pet adoptions increases, Round Room remains committed to creating more awareness for and support all shelters. With many of its employees passionate about pet adoption, this will continue to be a priority for Round Room as they advocate for animal welfare.

"It's truly a privilege to be able to support animal rescues with their individual needs," shared Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. "Having a natural passion for giving back is something we look for in our employees, and many of them have a deep commitment to animals. If our efforts can make even a small difference in helping shelter animals find forever homes, we'll consider that a job well done."

The Impact

While Round Room advertised that just one of six finalists would receive a $10,000 grant, all six rescue organizations were surprised with a grant resulting in a total donation of $60,000. These rescues include Foothills Animal Rescue from Scottsdale, AZ; All Paws on Deck and Wings of Freedom Animal Rescue from Griswold, CT; Sussex County Animal Association/Whimsical Animal Rescue from Seaford, DE; Furkids, Inc. from Cumming, GA; and Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue from Omaha, NE. Additionally, more than 120 families took the next step toward adoption and providing a pet a forever home at the events, and hundreds of items were collected throughout May for animal rescues nationwide.

The Round Room Way

Philanthropy is simply a part of Round Room's DNA as the company regularly organizes events that leave positive impacts on the communities it serves. On a larger, national scale, Round Room hosts quarterly events including "Teachers Rock," "Rescues Rock," "School Rocks," and "Rock the Pantry."

"Whether it's helping animals live happy, healthy lives, fighting food insecurity, or supporting schools, we will always maintain our commitment to doing good," added Moorehead.

To learn more about Round Room's philanthropic commitments, visit roundroom.com/our-impact.

About Round Room, LLC

Based in Fishers, Indiana, Round Room leads and invests in companies serving the wireless industry. With over 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across 43 states, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon authorized retailers in the United States. Its portfolio of companies also shares a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC operates over 500 locations in states from coast to coast. TCC's nationally-recognized Culture of Good movement encourages employees to give back in every community it serves. TCC has been recognized with several awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, IndyStar Top Workplaces, Verizon Agent of the Year and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com.

About Wireless Zone

Founded in 1988 as "The Car Phone Store," the Wireless Zone® system has become the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor, ranking #200 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and named a Franchise Business Review Top Franchise in 2024. Each of the over 700 stores is independently owned and operated, exclusively offering Verizon Wireless products and services. The Wireless Zone® system has been honored with Verizon's "Best Customer Service" award for five consecutive years and is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone LLC. For more information, visit www.wirelesszone.com.

