Round Room's Annual Backpack Giveaway Returns on July 26; More Than $3M Worth of Free Backpacks to Be Given Away to Students Across the U.S.

Authorized Verizon Retailer Aims to Ease Financial Burden of Back-to-School Costs with Free Backpacks

More Than 40 Students Will be "Golden Ruler" Winners, Receiving Additional Funds for School Essentials

Now in Its 14th Year, "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" Has Gifted More Than 1.6 Million Backpacks

FISHERS, Ind., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, more than 140,000 students and families across the U.S. will receive a much-needed gift heading into back-to-school season. Round Room, LLC, one of the country's largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, is continuing its commitment to the communities it serves by giving away more than $3 million worth of free backpacks at its stores.

THE DETAILS:

For the 14th consecutive year, Round Room hosts “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” to help families prepare for the upcoming school year. Speed Speed

"School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" takes place on Sunday, July 26 at 1PM local time at participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores.

local time at participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores. Families are invited to attend their local event to receive a free backpack, one per present child and while supplies last.

In total, more than 140,000 backpacks will be distributed throughout the day.

Since its inception, the initiative has gifted more than 1.6 million backpacks to families across the country.

"Back-to-school costs continue to put pressure on many families, and something as simple as a backpack can make a meaningful impact," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. "For 14 years, our backpack giveaway has been one of the most memorable days of the year for our employees, franchisees, and local communities, as we come together to help students start the school year with confidence. Backpacks are essential for students and we're grateful we can give families one less thing to worry about."

Additionally, this year dozens of lucky students will be "Golden Ruler" recipients, winning additional funds for back-to-school essentials. Highlighting the golden rule of treating others with kindness, 47 randomly selected stores across the country will have one backpack that contains a golden ruler keychain. Those who receive this backpack will also be given a $250 Visa gift card that can be used for other school necessities such as new shoes, lunchboxes, or writing supplies.

Families are expected to spend an average of $922 on back-to-school supplies this year and nearly half of parents expect to spend more than they did in 2025, according to a new report. As prices continue to rise, initiatives like Round Room's "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" serve a significant purpose in helping families across the country.

The Round Room Way: Community at the Core

Philanthropy is woven into the fabric of Round Room, driven by the passion and creativity of its employees and store owners. From local backpack giveaways enhanced with dunk tanks, obstacle courses, and partner giveaways, to national quarterly initiatives that support teachers, pet rescues and those affected by domestic violence, the company is committed to making a real impact. With over $11 million donated through its community grant program, benefiting more than 2,000 local nonprofits, Round Room continues to uplift communities through both grassroots efforts and large-scale giving.

To learn more about Round Room and their philanthropic commitments, visit roundroom.com/our-impact.

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,400 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $11M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2025 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC is a Verizon wireless retailer that operates nearly 600 locations from coast to coast and employs upwards of 1,900 people. As a certified 'Culture of Good' company, TCC encourages employees to give back in every community it serves through its Community Grant program, volunteer opportunities, and local philanthropic events. TCC has been recognized with several notable awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com. For more information about TCC's parent company, Round Room, LLC, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone® is the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with over 800 independently owned and operated Verizon wireless stores across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Wireless Zone has earned prestigious industry rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise in 2025. From franchisees to corporate employees, each team member plays a critical role in its giveback efforts through system-wide fundraising campaigns or nominating a local charity for a community grant. The system is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone, LLC. Visit www.WirelessZone.com for more information or www.RoundRoom.com to learn about its parent company, Round Room, LLC.

Media Contact: Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Round Room (TCC | Wireless Zone)