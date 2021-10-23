Round Table Management's Artists Stun With Big Wins At 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Table Management celebrates big wins at the 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards aired Friday evening. We The Kingdom claimed "Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year" and "Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year" while Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes' "The Blessing" took home "Song of the Year." The three wins do not come as a surprise to fans as both artists have been breaking records in the CCM genre.

"Our team is grateful to partner with creators that expand boundaries to reach more people through their songwriting, artistry and performances," said Cam Pumphrey. "Having the impact of their creativity and hearts recognized by our peers at GMA with these awards is a true honor."

Last year's New Artist of the Year, We The Kingdom, continued their success with the release of their latest single "Child of Love". The song peaked at #5 on the US Hot Christian Songs chart and #3 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart while their first single "Holy Water" was certified gold.

"We could not be more honored and excited to have been recognized by the GMA. We were absolutely stunned and are overwhelmed with gratitude," said We The Kingdom. "We are first and foremost grateful to God for blessing us with these gifts of songs that have helped heal our hearts and bring us closer in relationship with Him. We are so thankful to CCMG, JRA and Round Table Management for believing in us and helping share these songs. Thank you to our incredible team of people who have helped shape and impact We The Kingdom. Thank you to our spouses and family back home for supporting us as we go out and do this. Thank you to everyone who listens to our music - the privilege to have our songs play a role in the soundtrack of your lives is one of the biggest honors we have ever experienced. Your stories help fan the flames of our hearts and keep us going. We firmly believe that We The Kingdom is not just the people on the stage but all of God's people uniting together. We love you all and are truly very grateful."

Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes' "The Blessing" has continued its record-breaking run with a win for "Song of the Year" this year and "Worship Song of the Year" at the 51st Annual Dove Awards. Earlier this year, "The Blessing" was nominated for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song" at the 2021 Grammy Awards and "Top Christian Song" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The highly popular song continues to be covered by various artists around the world and has been certified gold.

Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes are currently on their "The Blessing USA Tour" with future stops in Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and more. We The Kingdom are joining Zach

Williams on his "The Rescue Story Tour" and have upcoming stops in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri, and more.

Round Table Management also announced that Cam Pumphrey will be taking on the new title of President of Round Table Management while Shane Quick is moving to Partner.

"We are excited to announce that Cam Pumphrey will be officially taking on the role of President of Round Table Management. We look forward to continuing to serve and grow artists at Round Table for years to come together," said Shane Quick.

Round Table Management is an artist management and vision execution firm based in Nashville, Tennessee and is a division of Premier LLC. Founded by Shane Quick in 2018, Round Table has helped break new artists such as We The Kingdom and helped continue the legacy and growth of artists such as Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes.

SOURCE Round Table Management