Round Table Pizza® Ignites Appetites by Introducing New 'Reign of Fire' Sauce

Reign of Fire adds extra heat to any of Round Table's time-honored recipes, making it the perfect addition for anyone who would like a fiery "kick" to their favorite legendary pizza such as King Arthur's Supreme®, more "zing" to an order of wings, or a spicy sauce for dipping crust or Garlic Parmesan Twists™.

Round Table's launch of Reign of Fire is the latest manifestation of "Pizza Royalty™," which recognizes Round Table's commitment to superior pizza, quality and authenticity.

"Round Table Pizza® stands apart with its premium ingredients such as real California cheese, hand-rolled fresh dough and our zesty red sauce we hand craft in store with our proprietary blend of six herbs and garlic," said Allison Lauenstein, Chief Innovation Officer for Global Franchise Group. "Our culinary team carefully crafted the Reign of Fire sauce to provide a fiery heat level that is balanced by savory notes, mild sweetness and just the right amount of acidity."

Reign of Fire is now available at all 440 Round Table Pizza® restaurants across the United States. Learn more and order online at www.roundtablepizza.com. Follow Round Table Pizza® on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for 60 years. With more than 440 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For franchising information, please visit Round Table Pizza Franchise. Round Table Pizza® is a registered trademark, and Pizza Royalty™ and the Knight Helmet Logo are trademarks of The Round Table Franchise Corporation.

