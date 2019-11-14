Round Table Pizza® Invites Customers to "Share a Little Pizza with Someone You Love" in Celebration of 60th Anniversary

Additionally, because Round Table holds a special place in the heart of its customers, franchisees, and current and former team members, the restaurant is soliciting nostalgic Round Table memories on its Facebook and Instagram pages. Fans are invited to share sentimental stories, photos and video for the chance to win a $50 Round Table gift card.**Select submissions will featured in a special 60th anniversary video that will be posted on Round Table's website and social media channels on Dec. 11, 2019.

"Our founder, Bill Larson, believed in 'sharing a little pizza with someone you love,' and through our throwback pricing, we are doing just that – sharing our delicious pizza with those we love – our customers," said Annica Conrad, Executive Vice President, Brand Marketing for Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Round Table Pizza. "Not many brands, let alone pizza restaurants, have such a storied and nostalgic history like that of Round Table Pizza. Round Table puts a lot of heart and passion into what we do which is why we have reigned as 'Pizza Royalty' for 60 years."

Round Table Pizza® has more than 440 restaurants across the United States. Learn more and order online at www.roundtablepizza.com.

*Cannot be combined with any other offers. Valid at participating Round Table Pizza locations on Dec. 11, 2019 only. We decided against a limit!

**Full rules and regulations here: https://roundtablepizza.com/fbsweepsrules

About Round Table Pizza® –

Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for 60 years. With more than 440 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For franchising information, please visit Round Table Pizza Franchise. Round Table Pizza® is a registered trademark, and Pizza Royalty™ and the Knight Helmet Logo are trademarks of The Round Table Franchise Corporation.

