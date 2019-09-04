Round Table Pizza® Opens First Redesigned Store as Part of Planned System-Wide Updates for Iconic Brand

"Pizza Royalty," which was announced earlier this year, reinforces Round Table Pizza's iconic legacy and demonstrates a commitment to time-honored recipes prepared with hand-rolled dough made in-store daily, homemade sauce and hand-cut toppings piled high.

Round Table's new store design draws inspiration from the past while offering new amenities that include a beer wall, signature round booths, game room and party room – all designed to make a visit to Round Table an occasion worth celebrating. These new features create an ideal venue for family outings, birthday parties, date nights and fantasy sports drafts and allow customers to fully enjoy the Pizza Royalty experience.

The refreshed store design was inspired by the brand's iconic black, white and red colors, and a silhouette of a knight's helmet featured in the new Round Table logo can be found throughout the updated store.

"Creating a new signature look for a restaurant system with a 60-year legacy required us to draw inspiration from the past, while also designing a store concept built for the future," said Jenn Johnston, Chief Brand Officer and President of Franchise Operations for Global Franchises Group. "We are proud of the prototype store we've created in Sacramento; we know our guests will enjoy a dining experience that matches the high quality of our products, making every visit feel like a royal celebration."

The next two stores set to re-open post-renovation are also located in Northern California – at 1449 East F Street in Oakdale, Calif., and 1331 Buchanan Road in Pittsburg, Calif. To follow the progress of Round Table's "Pizza Royalty" journey, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Round Table Pizza –

Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table's superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty" for 60 years. With more than 440 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For franchising information, please visit Round Table Pizza Franchise. Round Table® is a registered trademark and Pizza Royalty™ and the Knight Helmet Logo are trademarks of The Round Table Franchise Corporation.

