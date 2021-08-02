LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From a pandemic-selloff low on March 18, 2020, commodities as tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index have returned more than 50%. That move after a multi-year bear market in commodities caught many market participants by surprise. This year, long-dormant consumer and producer prices have staged large increases. As a result, many investors and investment professionals are considering allocation changes, including to commodities, with an eye to guarding against the possibility of sustained higher rates of inflation. Against this backdrop, DoubleLine Capital has produced this edition of Round Table Prime: "Commodities, Commodity Futures and Commodity Stocks: Allocation and Investment Strategies."

Jeffrey Sherman moderates this July 22, 2021, discussion with special guest Francisco Blanch, of Bank of America Global Research, and DoubleLine's Jeff Mayberry and Samuel Lau.

To view the video of this edition of Round Table Prime, please visit this link on DoubleLine's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/oWSYW1WgilI

Jeffrey Sherman is Deputy Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine Capital LP, an investment manager with $137 billion in assets under management invested in fixed income, equities, commodities, REIT and multi-asset strategies. Mr. Sherman also serves as portfolio manager on several DoubleLine strategies, including the DoubleLine Strategic Commodity Strategy, and hosts The Sherman Show, a podcast on investment, market and macroeconomic topics.

Francisco Blanch heads Global Commodities, Equity Derivatives and Cross-Asset Quantitative Investment Strategies at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. He was also head of Global Asset Allocation Research between 2010 and 2012. Based in New York, Mr. Blanch also serves on the Research Investment and Operating Management Committees at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research. Before joining Merrill Lynch, Mr. Blanch was an energy economist focusing on global oil and gas in the Commodity Research group at Goldman Sachs & Company and consulted for the European Commission.

Samuel Lau and Jeff Mayberry are co-portfolio managers with Jeffrey Sherman of the DoubleLine Strategic Commodity Strategy. Mr. Lau and Mr. Mayberry also are members of DoubleLine's Macro Asset Allocation team where they serve as fixed income allocation specialists. They co-host Monday Morning Minutes, a weekly podcast on the past week's market and macro developments with outlooks for the coming week. With Mr. Blanch, Sam Lau and Jeff Mayberry will explore the benefits and risks of adding commodities to a diversified portfolio; physical assets versus financial assets; the differences between gaining exposure to physical assets through futures on actual commodities versus investing in the stocks of publicly traded commodity producers; and commodity performance during periods of transitory versus sustained inflation.

