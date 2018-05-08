Round Table Wealth Management Announces Appointment of Frederic Behrens, CFP®, JD as Director, Wealth Advisor

"Frederic's extensive experience working with U.S. citizens living abroad, green-card holders, and foreign nationals will be instrumental in expanding our Global Family Initiative," said Steven Giacona, Founder and Managing Partner of Round Table Wealth Management. "His depth of knowledge in investments, cross-border tax and international estate planning is a valuable asset to our clients and a complimentary addition to our seasoned team."

Previously, Mr. Behrens held a position as an international investment advisor at a boutique investment management firm focusing on financial planning for American expatriates. He has extensive experience working with clients located in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, and Asia. Frederic's expertise includes a concentration on mixed-nationality couples, business owners, corporate executives, attorneys, and retirees living abroad, as he helps serve their unique financial planning and investment needs.

A graduate of the University of Georgia with a B.B.A. in International Business, Mr. Behrens also holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin Law School. He is a member of the Wisconsin bar, and began his career at one of the "Big 4" accounting firms.

"The complexities that international families face are formidable and growing. I see great opportunity to leverage the Round Table Wealth Management platform and team to address our clients' needs," said Mr. Behrens. "I am pleased to be joining an established firm that is highly experienced and fully committed to serving the unique, cross-border investing and financial planning needs of American expatriates and foreign nationals."

About Round Table Wealth Management

Round Table Wealth Management is a leading independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with offices in New York City, NY, Westfield, NJ Boca Raton, FL and Bend, OR. Round Table operates as a Multi-Family Office with over $1 billion in assets under advisement* and serves clients throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. Founded in 1999 by Steven Giacona, Round Table offers a wide range of advisory services and investing solutions that are tailored to the specific needs and requests of each client.

*As of December 31, 2017. Net assets under management of approximately $1.022 billion, plus other non-managed assets for which Round Table provides other services, such as financial planning, administration and/or consulting for open architecture programs or other assignments. Please refer to Round Table's Form ADV, Part 1A for additional information.

Contact: Elizabeth Floyd, 908-374-2555

