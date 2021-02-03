Round Table Wealth Management Announces Expansion Of Their Florida Office

WESTFIELD, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Table Wealth Management (RTWM), a global wealth and investment management firm headquartered in Westfield, NJ, proudly announces the expansion of its Boca Raton, Florida Office. As the financial services industry grows in the region, Round Table Wealth Management feels confident that its growing team of advisors will continue to provide exceptional client service to fully support the needs of those who currently live or have relocated to Florida.

This expansion includes the hiring of Marianne Rodriquez CFP® and Anthony Rosetti CFA as RTWM Directors. These two new team members have vast experience and unique perspectives that will strengthen and complement the overall team and bring greater value to RTWM's Florida clients.

"The pandemic is reshaping our economy, and many more individuals are working remotely and relocating. The low tax rate in Florida is also attractive to those in the financial and tech industries looking to grow their business during this time. Given the current environment, we are seeing a continued exodus of individuals leaving the New York tri-state area to Florida. The expansion of our new office allows us to maintain close relationships with clients who have moved as well as expand new relationships to develop a significant presence within the state," explains Steven Giacona, Founder and CEO.

With the expansion of RTWM, the firm's new office in the region will be a platform that will allow advisors to offer greater and more tailored services to the Southeast Florida Market.

Round Table Wealth Management is a leading independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with offices in New York City, NY, Westfield, NJ, Boca Raton, FL, and Bend, OR. Round Table provides clients with a Multi-Family Office service experience, with over $1 billion in assets under management* and serves domestic and cross-border families throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. Founded in 1999 by Steven Giacona, Round Table offers a wide range of advisory services and investing solutions that are tailored to the specific needs and requests of each client.

*As of December 31, 2019. Net assets under management of approximately $1.1 billion. Please refer to Round Table's Form ADV, Part 1A for additional information.

