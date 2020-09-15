Round Table Wealth Management Appoints Anthony Rosetti as Director, Wealth Advisor

WESTFIELD, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Table Wealth Management, a global wealth and investment management firm headquartered in Westfield, NJ, proudly announces the hiring of Anthony Rosetti as Director, Wealth Advisor. Mr. Rosetti's appointment highlights Round Table's commitment to the growth and expansion of its Florida office and the continued pursuit of excellence in client service.

"We are excited to have someone as knowledgeable and accomplished as Anthony join our team. His experience in working with high net worth investors and foundations complements our areas of growth in Florida. His analytical background and credentials uphold Round Table's reputation of proficiency and expertise. We look forward to Anthony contributing to Round Table's collective ability to best serve our clients," explains Steven Giacona, Founder and CEO.

Anthony has over 10 years of extensive experience in the financial services industry. In his previous role, Anthony was an investment analyst on an institutional consulting team at a global broker-dealer, working primarily with corporate 401k plans, foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. He spent the early part of his career in private wealth management in NYC.

"After getting to know the team, I was convinced Round Table was the right firm to advance my career," comments Anthony. "Not only does the team have the knowledge and expertise in all aspects from Investments to Tax and Estate Planning, but I felt most comfortable knowing I can deliver clients a true unbiased, comprehensive approach to navigating their financial lives."

"Anthony is a wonderful addition to our team and Florida office. His presence will ensure Round Table continues its tradition of excellence, as well as expand our abilities and service offering to the Florida market," shares Bruce Hyde, Partner and Wealth Advisor.

Round Table Wealth Management is a leading independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with offices in New York City, NY, Westfield, NJ, Boca Raton, FL, and Bend, OR. Round Table provides clients with a Multi-Family Office service experience, with over $1 billion in assets under management* and serves clients throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. Founded in 1999 by Steven Giacona, Round Table offers a wide range of advisory services and investing solutions that are tailored to the specific needs and requests of each client.

*As of December 31, 2019. Net assets under management of approximately $1.1 billion. Please refer to Round Table's Form ADV, Part 1A for additional information.

For more information, please contact Round Table Wealth Management at 908.789.7310 or visit https://roundtablewealth.com/.

SOURCE Round Table Wealth Management

Related Links

http://roundtablewealth.com

