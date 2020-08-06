Round Table Wealth Management Appoints Kimberly Sharp as Managing Director, Head of Wealth Services

WESTFIELD, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Table Wealth Management, a global wealth and investment management firm headquartered in Westfield, NJ, proudly announces the hiring of Kimberly Sharp as Managing Director, Head of Wealth Services. Ms. Sharp's appointment highlights Round Table's commitment to exceptional client service and continued firm growth.

"We are thrilled to have someone as dynamic and capable as Kimberly join our team. Kimberly's experience owning a successful family management practice will greatly contribute to Round Table's growth and ensure that she will treat our clients like family, something we pride ourselves on. Her ability and passion for helping entrepreneurs and their teams excel assures that she will be as committed to excellence as we are. Round Table is always striving to exceed client expectations with our services and strategic abilities. Adding talented people like Kimberly, who have unique backgrounds and perspectives, helps to strengthen our team and bring more value to our clients," explains Steven Giacona, Founder and CEO.

Kimberly has over 20 years of experience in business management and consulting across diverse business sectors. In her previous role, Kimberly was the president of a business coaching and consulting firm. One of the firms she launched received numerous accolades including being recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 10 Wealth Management Groups in the South. She is also a recognized EOS® (Entrepreneurial Operating System) Implementor. Kimberly worked with private clients as well as organizations, including The Livingston Community Foundation, David Turner Companies, and Southern Lifestyle Development.

"I'm honored to join Round Table," comments Kimberly. "My focus will be on using my energy, enthusiasm, and experience in facilitating Round Table's continued growth. Joining a true team whose culture is centered around excellence in client service and operations perfectly aligns with my approach – together we will accomplish much."

"I am looking forward to having Kimberly join the team. Her presence will help solidify our primary objective of operational excellence, while continuing to reflect our commitment and our ongoing support of professional women and their unique needs in financial services," shares Mariella Foley, Partner and Wealth Advisor.

Round Table Wealth Management is a leading independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with offices in New York City, NY, Westfield, NJ, Boca Raton, FL, and Bend, OR. Round Table provides clients with a Multi-Family Office service experience, with over $1 billion in assets under management* and serves clients throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. Founded in 1999 by Steven Giacona, Round Table offers a wide range of advisory services and investing solutions that are tailored to the specific needs and requests of each client.

*As of December 31, 2019. Net assets under management of approximately $1.1 billion. Please refer to Round Table's Form ADV, Part 1A for additional information.

