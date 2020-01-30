Round Table Wealth Management Appoints New Partner and COO

WESTFIELD, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Table Wealth Management (RTWM) proudly announces the appointment of Mariella Foley as a firm partner and the promotion of Marcia Paltenstein to Chief Operating Officer.

"In our industry, you need more than just a technical expertise and exceptional client service, you also need experience, passion and personal drive – qualities that Mariella and Marcia share. They are uniquely qualified for their new roles and are long-standing members of our team, having helped build our firm and culture for over 19 years and 16 years respectively. We are proud to see our veteran advisors taking on bigger roles, representing the future of the firm, and we look forward to the positive changes we know they will bring," explains Steven Giacona, Founder and CEO.

Mariella Foley, CFP®, ADPA®, CDFA®, is a financial services industry veteran of over 25 years and leads RTWM's Women of Clarity initiative. In her new role as partner, she will continue to help accelerate the firm's growth and empower investors to make smarter financial decisions. Foley's extensive background includes multiple designations and awards, including receiving the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst designation, which highlights her financial expertise for women going through transitions in their life.

"I am excited about this new opportunity and the additional responsibilities," comments Mariella Foley. "The firm's commitment to empowering women to take control of their financial well-being through our Women of Clarity program has been overwhelming. As a partner of the firm leading this initiative, I am embracing the opportunity to expand our reach into additional markets and to increase our dedicated staff."

"We congratulate Mariella on her advancement to firm partner. Fueled by her dedication to clients, our team, and the community, she is a role model for everyone. Her exceptional performance as a trusted financial advisor and champion of women is exemplified by the many awards and recognitions she's received and her influence in the community," shares Robert Davis, Partner and CIO.

Marcia Paltenstein, CFP®, has over 20 years of experience working as a wealth advisor while transitioning into an elevated role within RTWM's operations group. In recent years, Marcia has overseen the installment of RTWM's new financial reporting system and co-led the firm's compliance department. She will continue to work with key clients of the firm and strive to increase firm efficiency and productivity, while ensuring the best client experience.

"Marcia has been with us for over 16 years and we have witnessed how her tireless work ethic, attention to detail and leadership has greatly contributed to the success of the firm. She is the ideal candidate for the COO role, and we look forward to the positive impact she will continue to deliver," says Bruce A. Hyde, Partner and Wealth Advisor.

Round Table Wealth Management encourages a culture of individual and collective growth and is proud to celebrate that success through deserved recognition and promotions.

