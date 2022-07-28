Round Table Wealth Management Named One of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey

"This is a testament to our employees. Each contributes to a culture where people are valued and appreciated." Tweet this

Round Table Wealth Management made the NJBIZ list of Best Places to Work, in part, based on information provided on company policies and employee benefits. Subsequently, awards are recognized and categorized by company size across small (15 – 49 employees), medium (50 – 249 employees) and large (more than 250 employees).

The ranked list of winners will be honored at an awards ceremony being held on September 29, 2022, in Freehold, New Jersey.

To see the full list of the companies honored in all categories click here.

ABOUT ROUND TABLE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Round Table Wealth Management (RTWM), an independent financial advisory firm established in 1999, is managed by four partners with over 100 years of industry experience. The 24-member firm brings a dedicated team of highly-credentialed wealth advisors, financial planners, and investment management professionals to support clients throughout all the ages and stages of life.

Global in their investing and personalized in their service, the firm provides objective strategies designed to meet the far-reaching goals of each client in a personal and comprehensive manner. Those clients are comprised of high-net-worth individuals, families (national and global), business owners, professionals, and women investors seeking thoughtful financial advice and guidance to grow and preserve their wealth. Assisting cross-border clients and expats with multi-national interests and a high degree of tax complexity is a key area of focus. In addition, the firm specializes in working with families and individuals who have multi-generational wealth concerns.

With approximately $1.6B in assets under management (AUM) for its clients, RTWM offers personalized advisory services supported by institutional knowledge, deep experience, and skilled expertise. Their fiduciary approach involves a suite of holistic planning services including investment, philanthropy, retirement, insurance, cash flow and tax and estate counsel.

Learn more at www.RoundTableWealth.com.

