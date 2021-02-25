Round Table Wealth Management proudly announces the hiring of Rich Policastro as President

WESTFIELD, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Table Wealth Management (RTWM), a global wealth and investment management firm headquartered in Westfield, NJ, proudly announces the hiring of Rich Policastro as President. Mr. Policastro's appointment highlights Round Table's commitment to exceptional client service and continued firm growth.

"I am both grateful and humbled to have Rich join our team. His experience and caliber as a leading financial services executive will elevate the Round Table deliverables to a higher level. As our first President, Rich will lead our strategic initiatives as well as enhance our internal processes and procedures to operate more efficiently," says Steven Giacona, Founder and CEO of RTWM.

Mr. Policastro brings over 30 years of experience and relationships in the financial services industry. Prior to joining RTWM, he has held strategic senior management sales and relationship management roles for two of the largest broker dealers in the industry that provide custody, clearing and consulting solutions to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Broker Dealers, and Family Offices.

"I have known Steve Giacona, the founder and CEO of RTWM, for over 20 years and have always respected his passion and commitment to both the firm clients and associates. We first met in 1999 when he asked me to help launch his firm and execute his dream of starting his own independent wealth management firm. It has been so exciting to witness the firm's growth, but now it's even more rewarding to be able to contribute and be part of the team as we evolve even further," explains Rich Policastro, RTWM's new President.

"Rich is a valued member of the RIA industry and his reputation and professionalism are second to none. Having known Rich for over 10 years, it is empowering to have him as part of our management team. He is incredibly poised and a confident in his approach, and I am very excited about his joining the firm," says Robert Davis, Partner and Chief Investment Officer.

"The role of President is one that we have been considering for several years. This position is a natural addition to a growing firm," said Steven Giacona. "Having worn several hats for over twenty years, I am empowered to share my responsibilities with such a proven professional and to bring my highest and best use as a technician and strategist to the clients of the firm."

About Round Table Wealth Management:

Round Table Wealth Management is a leading independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with offices in New York City, NY, Westfield, NJ, Boca Raton, FL, and Bend, OR. Round Table provides clients with a Multi-Family Office service experience, with $1.1 billion in assets under management* and serves clients throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. Founded in 1999 by Steven Giacona, Round Table offers a wide range of holistic advisory services and investing solutions that are tailored to the specific needs and requests of each client.

*As of December 31, 2019. Net assets under management of approximately $1.1 billion. Please refer to Round Table's Form ADV, Part 1A for additional information.

SOURCE Round Table Wealth Management