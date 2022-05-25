RoundGlass Living Food Helps People Develop Healthier Eating Practices on Their Journey to Wholistic Wellbeing

RoundGlass Living Food focuses on the link between wellbeing and the consumption, preparation, and celebration of food. Tweet this

RoundGlass Living Food is centered around the idea that food is at the core of our Wholistic Wellbeing, and that it is best enjoyed (and understood) through connection, collaboration, and community. It helps people develop the day-to-day practice of feeling better through the celebration and ritual of cooking – from vegetables and fruits to herbs and spices and so on. By giving users the tools and resources, they need to support a path toward healthier, more sustainable nutrition, RoundGlass Food supports RoundGlass's overall mission to inspire people to embrace a life of wholistic wellbeing that creates happiness, health, and peace of mind.