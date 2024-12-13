Roundhill Announces Distribution Calendar and Strategy Changes for YBTC

YBTC will now seek to pay weekly distributions to shareholders and trade options on spot bitcoin ETFs to implement its investment strategy.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced that the Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC) intends to make weekly distributions to shareholders starting in January 2025.

Additionally, following the recent approval and listing of spot bitcoin ETF options, the Fund will utilize options on spot bitcoin ETFs to implement its investment strategy.

Roundhill believes that the use of spot bitcoin ETF options allows for the Fund to be more efficient and precise in implementing its covered call strategy.

The Fund's anticipated 2025 distribution calendar is now available at: https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/ybtc/

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit our website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/YBTC . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The fund faces numerous risks, including options risk, liquidity risk, market risk, active management risk, active market risk, clearing member default risk, credit risk, derivatives risk, legislation and litigation risk, operational risk, trading halt risk, valuation risk and non-diversification risk. For a detailed list of fund risks see the prospectus.

Covered Call Strategy Risk. A covered call strategy involves writing (selling) covered call options in return for the receipt of premiums. The seller of the option gives up the opportunity to benefit from price increases in the underlying instrument above the exercise price of the options, but continues to bear the risk of underlying instrument price declines. The premiums received from the options may not be sufficient to offset any losses sustained from underlying instrument price declines, over time. As a result, the risks associated with writing covered call options may be similar to the risks associated with writing put options. Exchanges may suspend the trading of options during periods of abnormal market volatility. Suspension of trading may mean that an option seller is unable to sell options at a time that may be desirable or advantageous to do so.

The covered call strategy utilized by the Fund is "synthetic" because the Fund's exposure to the price return of the Bitcoin ETFs is derived through options exposure, rather than direct holdings of the shares of the Bitcoin ETFs. Because such exposure is synthetic, it is possible that the Fund's participation in the price return of the Bitcoin ETFs may not be as precise as if the Fund were directly holding shares of the Bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoin ETF Risks. The Fund will have significant exposure to the Bitcoin ETFs through its Bitcoin ETF Option positions. Accordingly, the Fund will be subject to the risks of the Bitcoin ETFs, set forth below. In addition to these risks, the Bitcoin ETFs are also subject to the following risks to which the Fund is also subject, which are described within the section entitled "Principal Risks": Active Market Risk, Asset Class Risk, Concentration Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, Legislation and Litigation Risk, Operational Risk and Structural ETF Risk.

Bitcoin Risk. Bitcoin is a relatively new innovation and the market for bitcoin is subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty. The further development of the Bitcoin network and the acceptance and use of bitcoin are subject to a variety of factors that are difficult to evaluate. The value of bitcoin has been, and may continue to be, substantially dependent on speculation, such that trading and investing in these assets generally may not be based on fundamental analysis. The slowing, stopping or reversing of the development of the Bitcoin network or the acceptance of bitcoin may adversely affect the price of bitcoin. Bitcoin is subject to the risk of fraud, theft, manipulation or security failures, operational or other problems that impact the digital asset trading venues on which bitcoin trades. The Bitcoin blockchain may contain flaws that can be exploited by hackers. A significant portion of bitcoin is held by a small number of holders sometimes referred to as "whales." Transactions of these holders may influence the price of bitcoin.

Digital Asset Regulatory Risk. There is a lack of consensus regarding the regulation of digital assets, including bitcoin, and their markets. As a result of the growth in the size of the digital asset market, as well as the 2022 Events, the U.S. Congress and a number of U.S. federal and state agencies (including FinCEN, SEC, OCC, CFTC, FINRA, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, state financial institution regulators, and others) have been examining the operations of digital asset networks, digital asset users and the digital asset markets. Many of these state and federal agencies have brought enforcement actions or issued consumer advisories regarding the risks posed by digital assets to investors. Ongoing and future regulatory actions with respect to digital assets generally or bitcoin in particular may alter, perhaps to a materially adverse extent, the nature of an investment in the shares of a Bitcoin ETF or the ability of the Bitcoin ETF to continue to operate.

Custody Risk. Security breaches, computer malware and computer hacking attacks have been a prevalent concern in relation to digital assets. The bitcoin held by the Bitcoin ETFs' custodian will likely be an appealing target to hackers or malware distributors seeking to destroy, damage or steal the Bitcoin ETFs' bitcoins. To the extent that the Bitcoin ETFs and their service providers are unable to identify and mitigate or stop new security threats or otherwise adapt to technological changes in the digital asset industry, a Bitcoin ETF's bitcoins may be subject to theft, loss, destruction or other attack.

Flex Options Risk. Trading FLEX Options involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities. The Fund may experience losses from specific FLEX Option positions and certain FLEX Option positions may expire worthless. The FLEX Options are listed on an exchange; however, no one can guarantee that a liquid secondary trading market will exist for the FLEX Options. In the event that trading in the FLEX Options is limited or absent, the value of the Fund's FLEX Options may decrease. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, liquidating the FLEX Options may require the payment of a premium (for written FLEX Options) or acceptance of a discounted price (for purchased FLEX Options) and may take longer to complete. A less liquid trading market may adversely impact the value of the FLEX Options and Fund shares and result in the Fund being unable to achieve its investment objective. Less liquidity in the trading of the Fund's FLEX Options could have an impact on the prices paid or received by the Fund for the FLEX Options in connection with creations and redemptions of the Fund's shares. Depending on the nature of this impact to pricing, the Fund may be forced to pay more for redemptions (or receive less for creations) than the price at which it currently values the FLEX Options. Such overpayment or under collection could reduce the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective. Additionally, in a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the liquidation of a large number of options may more significantly impact the price. A less liquid trading market may adversely impact the value of the FLEX Options and the value of your investment. The trading in FLEX Options may be less deep and liquid than the market for certain other exchange-traded options, non-customized options or other securities.

Liquidity Risk. The market for Bitcoin ETF Options is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price. Market disruptions or volatility can also make it difficult to find a counterparty willing to transact at a reasonable price and sufficient size. Illiquid markets may cause losses, which could be significant. The large size of the positions which the Fund may acquire increases the risk of illiquidity, may make its positions more difficult to liquidate, and may increase the losses incurred while trying to do so. Such large positions also may impact the price of Bitcoin ETF Options.

Counterparty Risk. Fund transactions involving a counterparty are subject to the risk that the counterparty will not fulfill its obligation to the Fund. Counterparty risk may arise because of the counterparty's financial condition (i.e., financial difficulties, bankruptcy, or insolvency), market activities and developments, or other reasons, whether foreseen or not. A counterparty's inability to fulfill its obligation may result in significant financial loss to the Fund. The Fund may be unable to recover its investment from the counterparty or may obtain a limited recovery, and/or recovery may be delayed.

New Fund Risk. The fund is new and has a limited operating history.

Options Risk. The use of options involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions and depends on the ability of the Fund's portfolio managers to forecast market movements correctly. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying 6 instrument, or in interest or currency exchange rates, including the anticipated volatility, which in turn are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political and economic events. The effective use of options also depends on the Fund's ability to terminate option positions at times deemed desirable to do so. There is no assurance that the Fund will be able to effect closing transactions at any particular time or at an acceptable price. In addition, there may at times be an imperfect correlation between the movement in values of options and their underlying securities and there may at times not be a liquid secondary market for certain options.

Assignment Risk. In response to a notification of an option holder's desire to exercise the option held, the OCC may randomly assign the exercise notice to a clearing member, which must then assign, randomly or on a first-in-first-out basis, the obligation to a customer who has written that particular option. If the Fund is assigned an exercise notice, the Fund pays the buyer the difference between the option price on the exercise date and the option price when written by the Fund. As a result, the Fund may be forced to settle a written option position at an inopportune time and at a cost to the Fund, both of which could adversely affect the Fund's performance and ability to track the performance of the Bitcoin ETFs.

Derivatives Risk. The use of derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. These risks include: (i) the risk that the counterparty to a derivative transaction may not fulfill its contractual obligations; (ii) risk of mispricing or improper valuation; and (iii) the risk that changes in the value of the derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying asset. Derivative prices are highly volatile and may fluctuate substantially during a short period of time. Such prices are influenced by numerous factors that affect the markets, including, but not limited to: changing supply and demand relationships; government programs and policies; national and international political and economic events, changes in interest rates, inflation and deflation and changes in supply and demand relationships. Trading derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities. Derivative contracts ordinarily have leverage inherent in their terms. The use of leverage may cause the Fund to liquidate portfolio positions when it would not be advantageous to do so in order to satisfy its obligations or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements for derivatives. The use of derivatives can magnify potential for gain or loss and, therefore, amplify the effects of market volatility on share price.

Distribution Tax Risk. The Fund currently expects to make distributions on a weekly basis. These distributions may exceed the Fund's income and gains for the Fund's taxable year. Distributions in excess of the Fund's current and accumulated earnings and profits will be treated as a return of capital. A return of capital distribution generally will not be taxable but will reduce the shareholder's cost basis and will result in a higher capital gain or lower capital loss when those Fund Shares on which the distribution was received are sold. Once a Fund shareholder's cost basis is reduced to zero, further distributions will be treated as capital gain if the Fund shareholder holds Fund Shares as capital assets. Additionally, any capital returned through distributions will be distributed after payment of Fund fees and expenses. Because a portion of the Fund's distributions may consist of return of capital, the Fund may not be an appropriate investment for investors who do not want their principal investment in the Fund to decrease over time or who do not wish to receive return of capital in a given period. In the event that a shareholder purchases Fund Shares shortly before a distribution by the Fund, the entire distribution may be taxable to the shareholder even though a portion of the distribution effectively represents a return of the purchase price.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments